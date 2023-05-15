Liverpool could make a move for Leicester City star James Maddison this summer, but there is growing interest in his signature, according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

It has become very clear that a new central midfielder is a priority for Jurgen Klopp this summer, and the manager is now poised to make his first signing, with a deal for Manuel Ugarte now "very close", according to DAZN reporter Orazio Accomando.

Given that several midfielders are out of contract, the Reds will have to bring in multiple new options in the engine room, and they are keen to explore a move for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, although the Spanish club do not want to let him go.

Another potential signing is Chelsea's Mason Mount, with Liverpool said to be leading the race for the England international, while they are also working on a deal for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, although Manchester United have now entered the race.

In an interview with TEAMtalk, Bailey has now stated that the Merseyside club could still make a move for Maddison, but there will be stiff competition for his signature, with a number of other Premier League clubs also interested.

The transfer insider said: "Newcastle will not have a clear run at him.

“Sources close to the player insist there are a number of clubs showing an interest. We know Tottenham have always been big fans and remain so, whilst I wouldn’t rule out Liverpool coming in for him.

“This is not a done deal in terms of where he is going to go, far from it.”

Should Liverpool sign James Maddison?

The 26-year-old would be capable of slotting into Liverpool's midfield three, given that he has featured in the middle on a number of occasions throughout his career, but he has been playing in a more advanced role, and on the wing for Leicester this season.

In 27 Premier League appearances, the "elite baller" has amassed ten goals and nine assists, ranking in the 97th percentile for assists per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

The £110k-per-week midfielder's performances this season in a struggling Leicester side indicate he is coming into his prime, and he would be an excellent signing for the Reds.

That said, Newcastle may have the advantage in the race for his signature, given that they are more likely to have Champions League football on offer.