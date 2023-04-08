Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham for the signing of influential Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer.

Is Maddison shining for Leicester this season?

The 26-year-old has continued to be a vital player for the Foxes this season, arguably standing out as their star man in a campaign of struggle. While some have failed to repeat their performances of the past, Maddison has been the creative hub of the team, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in the Premier League.

The Englishman's displays have not gone unnoticed in recent months and he has been continually linked with a move away from Leicester during the summer transfer window. Liverpool are one of the clubs to have been tipped to snap him up, as Jurgen Klopp looks to completely rebuild his midfield at the end of the season.

A new update has now emerged - one that suggests Maddison could still be viewed as a main target once the current campaign reaches its conclusion.

Is England man off to Liverpool?

Taking to Twitter, journalist Graeme Bailey claimed that the Reds and Tottenham are tussling to complete the signing of the Leicester ace this summer, with Newcastle United also in the conversation:

"Liverpool and Tottenham both confirming their interest in James Maddison. Newcastle long seen as favourites to land the Leicester man, but they will have a battle to get the England midfielder."

Maddison could be a superb signing by Liverpool if they get a deal over the line, providing the midfield spark that has so often been lacking. For starters, his aforementioned end product is something that the Reds' current midfielders don't get close to matching, with Fabio Carvalho their highest-scoring player in that area in the league with two goals this season.

The two-time capped England international is someone who could bring both guile to the team and also an underrated work rate, having averaged 1.6 tackles per game in the league so far this season. At 26, he is also primed to come in and be a key player for a number of years, while 42 goals and 31 assists in the Premier League are proof that he can shine at the highest level.

Gary Lineker has hailed Maddison as an "extraordinary" player in the recent past, and while he likely wouldn't arrive on the cheap, the fact that he is out of contract at Leicester next year means they may let him leave for a cut-price amount this time around.