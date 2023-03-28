Liverpool could be set to lose James Milner this summer, with the club yet to enter talks about a new contract, according to a report from The Athletic.

Which Liverpool players are leaving this summer?

There has been a changing of the guard at Liverpool in recent times, with Sadio Mane choosing to join Bayern Munich in a £35m deal last summer, and now Roberto Firmino also looks to be heading towards the exit. The Brazilian forward has informed Jurgen Klopp he will be leaving at the end of the campaign, when his current contract is set to expire, news that came as a real blow to the manager, who wanted to keep him.

One player that Klopp has always been keen to keep hold of is Milner, with the £120k-per-week midfielder signing another one-year contract extension last summer, however it now appears as though his time at Anfield could be coming to an end...

As per a report from The Athletic, Liverpool are yet to open contract talks with the 37-year-old, despite the manager's eagerness to tie him down for an additional season, because he values his experience, leadership and versatility. The Englishman is keen to carry on playing and ideally wants to stay at Anfield for another year, but there has been no progress made since Klopp spoke about the possibility of a new contract way back in January.

As such, there is now a possibility that the veteran midfielder could leave the club in the summer, as he will be free to move elsewhere if no new deal is agreed before the end of the campaign.

Will Liverpool keep James Milner?

Considering the Liverpool boss is eager for the former England international to stay, and the player himself is willing to commit to a new contract, it seems a little strange that no progress has yet been made. It raises the question of whether senior figures at the club perhaps want to focus on bringing in younger options to bolster the midfield, with the Reds still said to be leading the race for Jude Bellingham.

That said, the former Leeds United man has proven himself as a reliable back-up option, being hailed "superb" by the media earlier this season, and Klopp clearly values his influence in the dressing room.

As such, Liverpool should look to offer Milner fresh terms in the near future, as he is still thought of in high regard by the manager, and he can always be relied upon to step in when required, making 32 appearances in all competitions this season.