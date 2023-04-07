Liverpool midfielder James Milner wants to extend his stay at the club beyond this summer, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Will Milner leave Liverpool this summer?

The 37-year-old has enjoyed an incredible career, playing at the top level for over 20 years after bursting onto the scene as a teenager at Leeds United. He joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 and has gone on to enjoy nearly eight memorable years at Anfield, winning all there is to win, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Milner has been a role model for the Reds throughout that team, with Jurgen Klopp calling him an "incredibly important" figure at the club given his all-round influence. The veteran midfielder is out of contract at Anfield at the end of this season, however, and his future remains up in the air as the club decide whether or not to offer him an extension.

Now, a key update has emerged regarding Milner's next step in his career - one that suggests he doesn't feel he is done at Liverpool just yet.

Could veteran earn contract extension?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs claimed that the Englishman is keen on staying put with the Reds rather than leaving on a free transfer this summer:

"From Milner's point of view, he'd like to extend at Liverpool, but from Liverpool's perspective, they've always been under the impression that this is his last season at Anfield. "It's not because they don't value him as a squad player and a dressing room influence, it's just ultimately time for the player and club to part way and that's been the Liverpool perspective. "Now, if they see anything in the last few games in terms of leadership and impact in their push for Champions League football to change that, then you can always potentially get a twist. But, in essence, nothing has change with Milner. He would love another year."

There is no question that Milner has become a Liverpool hero considering what he has achieved since his arrival, but we think keeping him this summer is something the club should avoid doing. At 37, he is not the player he used to be, as shown in only being selected from the start on six occasions this term (down from 28 starts in his first season), and he perhaps needs to move on as part of a major midfield shake-up at Anfield.

Granted, giving him a new one-year deal wouldn't be a disaster - he could very much be a squad player who can fill in across various positions occasionally - but getting his £60,000-a-week salary off Liverpool's wage bill could free up funds to bring in younger alternatives.