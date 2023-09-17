Highlights Liverpool secured an impressive 3-1 win against Wolves, with Harvey Elliott making a significant impact off the bench once again.

Elliott's maturity and quality on the field, despite being just 20 years old, have earned him well-deserved praise from fans and Jamie Carragher.

As a strong squad option, Elliott's performances suggest he may be pushing for a starting spot in upcoming Europa League and Premier League matches.

Liverpool picked up an impressive 3-1 win away to Wolves on Saturday, and Reds legend Jamie Carragher singled out one player for special praise after the game.

Did Liverpool deserve to beat Wolves?

The Reds were back in Premier League action after the international break on Saturday lunchtime, making the trip to Molineux for what looked like a potentially tricky clash, especially given their struggles in those kickoff times of late.

The visitors made an awful start to proceedings, falling behind to an early Hwang Hee-chan strike and struggling to get going both on and off the ball. Alexis Mac Allister was particularly bad, and was replaced at half-time having clearly struggled fitness-wise, following a game for Argentina at high altitude in midweek.

Liverpool were a different team in the second half, however, with Cody Gakpo equalising after good work from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah, and Andy Robertson making it 2-1 late in the game. Harvey Elliott then put the icing on the cake with a deflected effort in stoppage time, securing an invaluable three points.

The win sent the Reds top of the table at that point, although that changed later in the day, as a brilliant start to the season continues - one that hints at a possible title challenge.

Did Harvey Elliott excel for Liverpool vs Wolves?

Taking to X, Carragher heaped praise on Harvey Elliott for the impact he made, having come off the substitutes' bench and helped turn the match in Liverpool's favour:

"Big result for LFC after that interesting first half. Jarell Quansah a big plus considering how poor everyone around him was 1st half. Harvey Elliott excellent from the bench again."

It is nice to see Elliott receive for much-deserved positivity regarding his influence, with the Englishman not always someone who gets enough adulation from Liverpool's fanbase.

It is so easy to forget that he is still only 20 years of age, but he has now come off the bench several times this season and made a real impact, including at Chelsea and Newcastle United, where he brought calm and quality to the midfield, playing with a maturity beyond his years.

Against Wolves on Saturday, Elliott came on and played one key pass, according to Sofascore, also having two shots blocked and winning his only aerial duel, despite his diminutive frame. He made a real difference, using the ball in crisp fashion and working hard for the cause, and it was great to see him have his moment of glory late on, as he ran to celebrate with the fans.

Whether Elliott will ever an absolutely guaranteed starter for Liverpool remains to be seen - it is tough to predict the progress of any young player - but he is proving to be an increasingly strong squad option who no longer plays like a youngster, and his class has really stood out this season.

On this evidence, the Englishman will be pushing for a start when the Reds head to LASK in their Europa League opener on Thursday evening, and also for the home Premier League meeting with West Ham next weekend.