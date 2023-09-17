Highlights Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool remains uncertain, but journalist Ben Jacobs believes West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen would be a "good fit" to replace him.

Liverpool reportedly rejected a £150m bid for Salah's services, indicating strong interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. His contract expiring in 2025 may be a pivotal point for a potential move.

While Bowen has been a great signing for West Ham, he is not at Salah's world-class level. While he could be an astute signing for Liverpool as a squad option, expecting him to reach Salah's heights would be asking too much.

It remains to be seen whether Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool next summer, but journalist Ben Jacobs has picked out a "good fit" to replace him at Anfield.

Will Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool?

The Egyptian was once again in impressive form for the Reds on Saturday, registering three assists in the 3-1 victory over Molves at Molineux. He again highlighted how priceless he is to his team, reminding everyone how important it was that he stayed put this summer.

There was strong interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, who saw a huge £150m bid rejected for Salah's services, and while he is going nowhere at the moment, they are unlikely to go away any time soon.

With the 31-year-old's Liverpool deal expiring in 2025, next summer could prove to be a pivotal time, at which point the player's head could be turned by a move, and the Merseysiders could weigh up whether to accept an offer.

Should that happen, a fantastic player would need to come in and help fill the void left by Salah, with various options mooted in recent months.

Will Liverpool sign Jarrod Bowen?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs talked up West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen as a potential successor to Salah, seeing him as a strong option to bring in:

"Liverpool are planners anyway. So, it's not like because of the Saudi interest this summer, they're suddenly thinking about replacing Salah. Liverpool will have already had a list of Salah replacements long before they knew about the Saudi interest because that's how they plan.

"That's how they work and how the dynamic is. I think that Bowen is a good fit for Liverpool. He will have seen Declan Rice leave and, in the same way that Rice had said at the World Cup that he was jealous of his colleagues playing Champions League football, I think that Bowen will now watch Rice go and play Champions League football and will get that same sense of jealousy, or ambition, whatever you want to call it.

"Because he does want to play Champions League football, and he knows he's capable of it. He's been a great servant to West Ham, but next summer might be the time, and let's see whether the Liverpool links grow."

Bowen is an excellent player who has proven to be a great signing from West Ham, making the step-up the Premier League effortlessly after starring for Hull City in the Championship, not to mention being hailed as "unbelievable" by Jurgen Klopp.

The £60k per week ace isn't remotely close to being at Salah's world-class level, however, and it is arguably difficult to ever see that happening at this point in his career, so he wouldn't be a good enough replacement for the Egyptian King.

Bowen could certainly be an astute signing by Liverpool, assuming he came in as a strong squad option, but to expect him to reach the heights of the Reds' legendary No.11 would be asking too much, considering the most league goals he has scored in a season in his career is 22, which came in the Championship with Hull.