Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Rennes and Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, but face stern competition from Aston Villa for his services.

How old is Jeremy Doku?

The attacker is currently 21 years of age and is considered a bright young prospect, having already scored 11 goals and added ten assists in 90 appearances for Rennes since joining in 2020. Last season, he registered ten goal contributions (six goals and four assists) in all competitions.

Doku didn't always manage to be a regular starter throughout 2022/23, however, with a number of injuries holding him back, and he may be eyeing a fresh challenge elsewhere beyond this summer. His current Rennes contract expires in 2025 and it would be a surprise if he was still at the Ligue 1 club at that point, given his potential.

While Liverpool's emphasis this summer has been on signing midfielders, and with centre-back also an area of focus, it looks as though a surprise attacking reinforcement could now be on the cards, which is where Doku enters the equation.

Could Liverpool sign Jeremy Doku?

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are eyeing a summer more for the 14-cap Belgium international, but they aren't alone in expressing an interest in him:

"Liverpool and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in the potential transfer of Rennes winger Jeremy Doku as he sets his sights on a move to the Premier League.

"Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Villa are currently showing the strongest interest in Doku, though they are also currently waiting to find out what happens with Moussa Diaby.

"Liverpool, meanwhile, have also made checks on Doku in recent times but are currently focused on strengthening other areas of their squad such as midfield and defence, even if there is a long-term appreciation of the Belgium international, whose current contract expires in 2025."

This is an intriguing update from a Liverpool perspective, with Doku potentially being viewed as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is 31 years of age now and arguably not likely to remain at Anfield beyond 2025, when his current deal runs out.

The Rennes man is happy thriving on either flank, but he was used more on the right-hand side last season, which is of course the position that Salah has taken up down the years.

That being said, Liverpool do look well-stocked in attack for now, considering Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo are all battling for minutes and all represent strong options, so it is hard to see where Doku would fit in right now, should he want to start for a new side from the off.

Revisiting the transfer this time next year could make more sense, unless he has joined Villa or another club by that point, especially if the mutual decision has been made for Salah for depart with a year remaining on his contract.

The Rennes ace has been described as "The Belgian Flash" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who added that he is "finally showing what he is capable of", while Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has also shown his appreciation for him in the past also, highlighting his potential.