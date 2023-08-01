Liverpool have held talks over a potential move for Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, with the Bundesliga club planning to sell him this summer, according to reports from Denmark.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Earlier in the window, it was reported that Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella would not push for a move to Anfield this summer, despite Jurgen Klopp being a keen admirer, however there have now been reports that he could be available for a fee of €80m (£69m).

Manchester City are also vying for the Italian's signature, so it may be a difficult transfer to orchestrate, but it is positive news that a move is not completely off the cards, should the Reds be willing to stump up the huge asking price.

Romeo Lavia also remains of interest to Liverpool, with it being reported the Southampton midfielder is now very close to completing his move, as the deal is now entering its final phase, and a €50m (£43m) is likely to be agreed.

One of Klopp's more attacking targets is Lindstrom, with reports from Denmark now confirming that talks have already been held over a deal for the midfielder, who is also of interest to Premier League rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Frankfurt are planning for a summer sale, and they would find it very hard to say no to a good offer, with the report detailing that the Dane's price could rise as high as €55m (£47m), should there be an auction.

Alongside the English clubs, RB Leipzig, Juventus, Napoli and Inter Milan are all named as potential suitors for the 23-year-old, so there will be no shortage of interest in his services this summer.

However, only Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus have "made contact" with Frankfurt thus far.

How good is Jesper Lindstrom?

Lauded as a "huge talent" by Frankfurt teammate Kevin Trapp, the attacking midfielder has put in some top-quality performances in the Bundesliga over the past couple of seasons, weighing in with seven goals and four assists in 27 league games last season.

Over the past year, the Denmark international ranks in the 80th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90, highlighting his attacking threat, while he also places in the 88th percentile for blocks, indicating he is willing to pitch in defensively.

However, there are still some areas in which the former Brondby man must improve, ranking in just the 15th percentile for assists, which may be a result of his poor passing ability, averaging a pass-completion rate of just 63.7% in the past year.

Considering he is only 23, the Frankfurt star, who has admitted he supports Liverpool, has plenty of time to develop further, but there are doubts over he justifies a big outlay for the Reds, as he is yet to prove himself as one of the top players in the Bundesliga.

Instead, it may be wise to focus on signing Barella, as the Cagliari-born star has performed very well in the Serie A over the past few years, recording 13 assists in the 2021-22 campaign, as well as six goals and seven assists in the most recent campaign.