Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha and a key development in the saga has now emerged.

The Reds have spent all summer making huge changes to their midfield, having experienced so many issues there last season, from ageing players to individuals who couldn't stay fit.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have left for Saudi Arabia while Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have come in. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed when their respective contracts expired back in June.

Liverpool will still hopefully sign another defensive midfielder before the end of the month, as well as a left-sided centre-back, and a host of names have emerged, from new Chelsea signings Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure.

Palhinha is another player who has been considered as a potential addition, having excelled for Fulham last season, being hailed for his "presence" and as "fantastic" by former Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

FSG reportedly like the Portugal international but are wary of his £60m price tag, and a new update has been revealed this weekend.

What's happening with Joao Palhinha?

According to Football Insider, Palhinha's possible move to Liverpool this summer is now unlikely to develop due to two major issues - his price tag and a recent injury:

"Liverpool's interest in Fulham star Joao Palhinha has stalled after his recent injury, sources have told Football Insider. Palhinha suffered a shoulder injury in a pre-season game last month and is yet to return to action for the Cottagers – missing their opening-day win over Everton last week.

"It is believed Fulham’s price tag for the midfielder is also a problem, with Liverpool feeling the Londoners are trying to price them out of a move."

Palhinha is an excellent player whose energy and quality in the middle of the park stood out so much last season - he made more tackles than any other Premier League player - but he doesn't feel like the best possible option for Liverpool this summer.

Having already signed 30-year-old Endo, a younger option is required in defensive midfield such as Doucoure, whereas the Fulham ace is now 28. He wouldn't represent a long-term signing, so the Reds could find themselves again looking for a new No.6 in a few years, which is far from ideal.

Not only that, but Palhinha's current fitness is clearly an issue, and Liverpool have had such bad luck with injury-prone midfielders in recent times, whether it be Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago or Curtis Jones, that they cannot afford to take a risk with someone who is out of the team currently.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

While the Portugal international could easily come in and be a really good signing for three and four years, adding legs in the middle of the park, it is a move where the negatives slightly outweigh the positives, so it is good to see the Reds moving on.

It should now be a case of trying to nail down Doucoure's signature and completing what has been an enormous midfield rebuild this summer.