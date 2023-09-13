Liverpool appear to be looking to continue building their squad, and they are reportedly eyeing a move for a new exciting attacking player.

Do Liverpool need further signings?

The Reds had a productive summer transfer window overall, even though they arguably didn't end up nailing every position that they needed more depth in, such as centre-back, with a left-sided player as backup to Virgil van Dijk.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szobsozlai were two early additions, while Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch also came in late on, during a summer in which Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the club.

Liverpool have made an impressive start to their Premier League season, collecting 10 points out of a possible 12, and there is a feeling that a new era under Jurgen Klopp is now in full swing.

It is important that further signings continue to arrive in over the coming years, especially as the likes of Van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah get older, and it looks as though the Reds, and by extension owners FSG, are already targeting one individual in a key area of the pitch.

Will Liverpool sign Johan Bakayoko?

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Liverpool are one of a number of clubs interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko and are doing due diligence over a deal.

"Liverpool are one of up to five Premier League clubs to hold a concrete interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko ahead of the January window, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed clubs are doing their due diligence over a potential deal ahead of the winter window.

"Bakayoko chose to remain a PSV player late in the summer window following their qualification for the Champions League group stage. Brentford looked closest to signing the winger after submitting a reported club-record bid of £34million for his services.

"But Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and other top Premier League sides are ready to fight the Bees for the highly-rated Belgium international in January."

Bakayoko could be a hugely exciting long-term addition at Liverpool, having already caught the eye so much for PSV, despite still only being 20 years of age. He has scored 20 goals and registered 16 assists in just 57 appearances for the Eredivisie, while at international level, he has netted once in five caps for Belgium.

The young Belgian is a right-sided winger who is left-footed, just like Salah, and it could even be that the Reds have identified him as the 31-year-old's eventual successor in that role, should he depart next summer when his current deal expires in 2025.

Liverpool have already been linked with a move for Bakayoko earlier this summer, with Moby Haque once describing him as "completely unpredictable", meaning he could be a gifted talent who Klopp can turn into something even more special by coaching him day in and day out.

The Reds are well-stocked in attack away from Salah, with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo excellent options, but you could say none are like the Egyptian King in terms of style, which is where Bakayoko may well fit in nicely at Anfield moving forward.