Liverpool have submitted a bid nearing £100m for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, according to agent Haydn Dodge, who recently spoke to CaughtOffside.

Will Liverpool sign Jude Bellingham this summer?

Bellingham is one of the most sought-after young talents in world football, with several of Europe's top clubs lining up to secure his signature this summer, although some recent reports have indicated that the Reds are leading the race.

Potential new Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim is a "huge fan" of the 19-year-old, and is already believed to be plotting a move, while the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also cannot be discounted.

Liverpool being able to compete for the youngster's signature is likely to come down to whether they are able to finish in the top four, with the guarantee of Champions League football said to be a key factor in his choice of club. According to Dodge, who spoke to CaughtOffside, the Reds have already formalised their interest in the midfielder with a massive out-of-window bid.

The agent said: “It’s known that a bid [from Liverpool] just shy of £100m has been submitted for Jude Bellingham ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

“A revamp in the middle of the park is exactly what Liverpool, their fans and Jurgen Klopp need so it is not surprising to see them going all out for Bellingham.”

How much will Jude Bellingham cost?

It is exciting news that Liverpool appear to have made an approach for the Englishman, however he is likely to cost far more than £100m, with it recently being reported that Dortmund are going to stand firm in their valuation of €150m (£133m). As such, while it is a good statement of intent from the Merseyside club, their current offer will not be enough to win the race, particularly if the starlet continues his sensational form.

Hailed as "incredible" by Trent Alexander-Arnold, the central midfielder has established himself as a key player for England, making 24 caps for his country, while he has already hit double figures for goals in a Dortmund shirt this season.

In order to put themselves in a strong position to win the race for Bellingham, Klopp's side will now need to focus on finishing the season strongly, currently sitting seven points off the top four with two games in hand.