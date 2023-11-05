Liverpool secured progress to the quarter finals of the EFL Cup in midweek and Jurgen Klopp will be aiming to win some sort of silverware this term to make up for what can only be described as a transitional campaign during 2022/23.

With four successive wins, the Anfield side travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in wonderful form, and they will be hoping to make it eight wins from 11 Premier League matches to start the current campaign.

Liverpool team news vs Luton Town

Having lost just once all season, Klopp has managed to get the Reds firing again, and he has been able to call on the majority of his squad, making a change from last season.

There are a few players who will miss out against Luton however, as Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic still remain sidelined for the foreseeable future, while Andy Robertson is another player who has recently had surgery on a shoulder injury.

The German will face a selection headache with regard to who he will deploy in the three attacking positions, as Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo have scored 27 goals between them and the fight for places is fierce.

One who most start is Núñez, as the Uruguayan looks like he has finally settled in at Anfield and has become one of Klopp’s most important players this term.

Darwin Núñez’s season in numbers

The former Benfica forward struggled to assert himself last season as Liverpool went through a rare blip, managing to score only 15 goals across all competitions, yet he has finally begun to showcase his talents this term.

The £140k-per-week gem has already netted seven times and grabbed five assists across just 14 matches for the Merseyside outfit and the signs are looking positive he can break through the 20-goal barrier.

Indeed, he ranks second across the squad for goals and assists (seven) in the Premier League while topping the pile for scoring frequency (a goal every 107 minutes) and ranking second for shots on target per game (1.1), signifying how vital he is to Liverpool’s cause this season.

Hailed as an “agent of chaos” by journalist Theo Squires prior to their Champions League clash against Real Madrid in February, the 24-year-old could run riot against Luton this afternoon.

Luton have conceded 20 goals across just ten matches this season, the fourth-worst defensive record in the division and Klopp will surely have that in mind when choosing his starting XI.

There are goals to be had at Kenilworth Road and unleashing Núñez could ensure Liverpool score three or four, giving them yet another three points.

The Uruguayan is finally living up to the £85m fee that the Reds signed him for last summer and if he continues his current form, he could play an integral part in any success the club go on to have in the future.

Three points is all that matters against the Hatters today and by putting his faith in Núñez, Klopp could ensure Liverpool notch another win which further bolsters their hopes of an unlikely title challenge.