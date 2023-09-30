Liverpool will face their toughest challenge of the season so far when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this evening. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to extend the Reds' unbeaten record as arguably two of the most impressive teams in the league go head-to-head in a titanic clash.

A comeback win against Leicester City in midweek ensured progress in the EFL Cup, but the German will certainly make a few changes to his starting XI in order to freshen his side up and this will include a reshuffle of the midfield.

How did Wataru Endo perform against Leicester City?

The midfield three were in excellent form against the Foxes, with Endo shining in particular. He was perhaps a surprising signing by Klopp in the first place, yet the 30-year-old has added some experience to the heart of the midfield.

He has already made six appearances for the Anfield side, grabbing an assist, while the Japanese gem was solid against the Championship side on Wednesday. Endo finished the game with a 90% pass success rate while also making two key passes, winning three of his four aerial duels, and making four interceptions.

He is certainly proving to be a useful addition to the squad, yet Klopp should deploy one of his more expensive summer arrivals against Spurs – Dominik Szoboszlai.

Will Dominik Szoboszlai start for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur?

The £120k-per-week sensation was one of Klopp’s marquee summer arrivals and has certainly showcased his abilities for the Reds so far.

His displays over the previous 12 months obviously impressed Klopp as when compared to positional peers, the Hungarian midfielder ranks in the top 1% for shot-creating actions per 90 (5.37), the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90 (1.67) and the top 9% for assists per 90 (0.23), clearly demonstrating that he is one of the finest players in his position on the continent.

The 22-year-old hasn’t slowed down by moving to Liverpool either, already making eight appearances and scoring twice in the process. Lauded as the “Hungarian magician” by talent scout Jacek Kulig in 2022, the midfielder impressed in midweek having made a cameo off the bench. The former RB Leipzig starlet not only got on the scoresheet during his 25-minute cameo, but he also took 17 touches and had two shots during his brief time on the pitch.

His performances in the Premier League have been exceptional too. The youngster has an average Sofascore rating of 7.32 while averaging two key passes per game and succeeding with 1.2 dribbles per game. These statistics rank him third, and fourth for the latter two metrics across the Liverpool squad, clearly indicating that he has made an instant impression.

Klopp should unleash him from the first whistle this evening as the Hungarian gem could give him an added edge in the midfield, as this is likely where the game will be won or lost.

If the Reds secure another win today, they will be right in the mix with regard to challenging for the league title this season.