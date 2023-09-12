A significant update has emerged regarding the future of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, having been linked with a move away from the club recently.

Who has been linked with leaving Liverpool?

The Reds' impressive start to the new Premier League season has brought much-needed positivity back to the club, following a 2022/23 campaign that seemed to suck the life out of everybody concerned with them.

To have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 is a solid return, considering Liverpool have already faced Chelsea and Newcastle United away, not to mention hosting an Aston Villa side who finished in the European places last season.

Klopp's men return to action after the international break this weekend, making the trip to Wolves on Saturday lunchtime, but away from the pitch, there have been worrying rumours in recent times surrounding the futures of certain key figures.

One of those is Mohamed Salah, who saw a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad turned down by the Reds earlier this month, meaning the Egyptian will remain at Anfield for the time being at least.

Another who has been linked with a possible move away is Klopp, who has emerged as the potential next Germany manager, following the sacking of Hansi Flick over the weekend. Now, another update has dropped regarding his future.

What's the latest on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool future?

According to Sky Germany on X, Klopp is not interested in the prospect of managing both Liverpool and Germany at the same time.

"Jurgen Klopp would be the ideal solution for Sky users to succeed Flick. According to Sky information, a dual role is definitely out of the question for the Liverpool coach."

Klopp is a man of his word, and he has promised to see out his contract until the summer of 2026 - he will hopefully end up staying long beyond them - so it would be a huge shock if things suddenly changed now.

The Germany job is potentially something that he has always dreamed of, considering the magnitude of it and the chance to lead his country to World Cup glory, but he has unfinished business at Liverpool and is creating a new team for his 2.0 era on Merseyside.

Seeing Klopp take up a dual role possibly wouldn't work, risking him taking his eye off the ball with the Reds, so if his head was truly turned by managing Germany, he may almost be better off leaving Liverpool, even though that is something most supporters fear, but it doesn't look as if there are any concerns of that happening anytime soon.

The hope is that this interest blows over and that Klopp enjoys a great next chapter at Anfield, however, guiding his team to more trophies and cementing his reputation as one of the most influential figures in the history of the club.

His legendary status is sealed, regardless of what happens next, but he has the chance to achieve special things with a new-look side, having moved on so many former greats of the past and brought in new heroes such as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.