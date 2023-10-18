Liverpool are currently sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table, just three points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur at the summit, and it represents a bounce back to form following an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp will be eyeing a Champions League spot and a strong run in Europe this term and his summer transfer business saw the German rejuvenate his midfield options.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, the Reds have shown interest in one of Europe’s brightest young talents – Jamal Musiala.

Are Liverpool interested in Jamal Musiala?

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, the club want to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder. He said: “Our Story: FC Liverpool is interested in Jamal Musiala (20) @FCBayern.

“His agents are currently not talking to the club about extending his contract (Til 2026) with Bayern.”

The youngster is currently valued at €92.3m (£80m) according to Football Transfers and with another three years left on his contract, its clear the Anfield side will need to splash the cash in order to lure him to England, either in January or next summer.

How many goals has Musiala scored for Bayern?

Musiala made his debut for Bayern during the 2019/20 campaign and has since made 133 appearances for the Bundesliga side while registering 57 goal contributions – 32 goals and 25 assists – a wonderful return for someone who just turned 20 in February.

The youngster has even won 25 caps for Germany during the embronyic stages of his career, scoring twice in the process, and it is evident that he is going to be a star for the national team for the next decade or so.

Musiala has even featured in a World Cup for Germany and completed 13 dribbles against Costa Rica, the second most ever recorded during a World Cup game as his attacking talents were showcased to the world.

Klopp has added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to his roster during the summer as he looked to bring the average age of his team down and Musiala would be another wonderful addition.

Is Musiala similar to Martin Odegaard?

The starlet is even statistically similar to Arsenal maestro Martin Odegaard. The Dane has been one of the key figures surrounding Arsenal’s recent resurgence since the start of last season.

From the start of 2022/23 to now, Odegaard has scored 19 goals and grabbed nine assists from an attacking midfield slot and his influence has helped the Gunners reach new heights.

Musiala also plays in that role often for Bayern and has performed to a similar standard since August 2022 and, according to FBref, he is the second most comparable player with Odegaard.

Indeed, the duo have registered similar statistics this season with regard to goals and assists (three to five), shots per 90 (2.3 to 2.12), pass success rate per 90 (85.2% to 82.8%), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.98 to 0.51) and progressive carries (20 to 26), clearly indicating that they both offer reliable threats in the final third.

Musiala’s former coach, Andre Martin, heaped praise on the then-teenager back in 2021, saying: "Technically outstanding, very skillful, and a player who can score all types of goals, inside and outside the box. And he's a great dribbler and likes to take players on, as he did against Schalke. He later became a No.10 and has become as much of a creator as a goalscorer."

These statistics and that description of his talent suggest that Klopp could unearth his very own version of Arsenal's Odegaard by securing a January swoop for the gem.

Therefore, the German boss should go all out to land his services ahead of the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.