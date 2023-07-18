Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken with Levi Colwill over a potential move to Anfield this summer, according to journalist Felix Johnston.

How old is Levi Colwill?

The Chelsea starlet, who is still only 20 years of age, has seen his stock rise hugely over the past 12 months or so, standing out as one of the most exciting English players in the country.

Colwill was sent out on loan to Brighton last season, in order to enjoy more regular playing time, and while he couldn't always oust Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster from the starting lineup, he still made 13 starts in the Premier League overall, as well as coming on as a substitute on four occasions.

The centre-back has now returned to Chelsea and is fresh off the back of European Championshop glory with England's Under-21s, where he was named in the Team of the Tournament, along with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Colwill numerous times this summer, with the club potentially willing to break the bank for his services, seeing him as a long-term acquisition. A new update has now emerged, however, with Liverpool seemingly unpopular at Stamford Bridge right now.

What's the latest on Levi Colwill to Liverpool?

Taking to Twitter, Johnston provided an update on Liverpool's pursuit of Colwill, claiming that Chelsea are not remotely impressed with the way it is being handled:

"Jurgen Klopp has held a phone call with Colwill directly. Chelsea are extremely angered by Brighton & Liverpool’s persistence, as they have said many times directly that Levi is not for sale. Chelsea are contemplating reporting Liverpool to the FA."

From a Liverpool perspective, it is encouraging to hear that Klopp has reportedly held talks with Colwill over a summer move to Anfield, although the hope is clearly that matters have been handled in the correct way.

It seems increasingly clear that the Reds are desperate to snap up the English star, but Chelsea see him as a massive part of their future, possibly even being captain one day and also breaking into the senior England setup.

Mauricio Pochettino will hope to convince Colwill that he should stay put, promising him regular starts in 2023/24, but the defender is a boyhood Liverpool supporter and his head could be turned by a move to Merseyside.

There is no doubt that he looks a footballer of unbelievable potential, having averaged 2.2 clearances per game for Brighton in the league last season, but also caught the eye with his class and level of calm in possession, enjoying an 88.6% pass completion rate.

His teammate on loan at Huddersfiled, Harry Toffolo, said the defender is "incredible" with "massive" potential, while Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi rates Colwill highly, too, as proven by his comments regarding him after the Seagulls' stunning 3-0 win away to Arsenal late last season.

“I think the best example of courage was Colwill in this game," he said. "We defended man-to-man and Colwill’s man was Odegaard. Colwill went 90 minutes to defend with Odegaard 80 metres from Jason Steele. This is courage."

The idea of Liverpool signing Colwill is hugely exciting, and while Klopp will hope to use his reputation as a way of getting his man, it really is hard to see Chelsea sanctioning a move.