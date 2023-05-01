Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to end the season on a high note as Liverpool are on a four game winning run and with European football now looking like a real possibility, how they perform over the next few matches will determine which competition they will enter next term.

The summer will be one of transition for Liverpool, much like their season, with plenty of transfer activity planned in order to shape up a squad – midfield in particular – ahead of an assault on trophies next season.

One player who must be ditched is Naby Keita, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it’s the ideal time to let him part ways with the club, especially after an injury-plagued time in Merseyside.

The £120k-per-week liability has missed 22 games due to injury already, making only 13 appearances during 2022/23 and an average Sofascore rating of just 6.47 certainly suggests that freeing up space in the wage budget by releasing him could allow Klopp to bring in a younger, more talented midfielder.

The Anfield side have spoken to Sporting CP behind the scenes regarding midfielder Manuel Ugarte according to reporter Bruno Andrade and it has been reported that he has a £53m price tag, which is more than affordable for the club.

What is Manuel Ugarte's playstyle?

Signing a midfielder is arguably top of Klopp’s priority list this summer, especially with the stagnation on show throughout this season. As such, Ugarte could be a wonderful signing.

The Uruguayan won't give Liverpool goals, as he has scored just once for Sporting in 87 games, however, that doesn’t matter as Klopp will be signing a combative player who can win duels in the middle of the park with ease as the 22-year-old has previously been dubbed a “midfield machine” by scout Jacek Kulig.

Ugarte’s influence in the heart of the Portuguese side's midfield is evidenced by the fact he currently ranks in the top 1% across the globe's next 8 best leagues (outside of the big five) for pass completion rate and tackles won, while ranking in the top 5% for aerials won, ball recoveries and interceptions, suggesting he could be incredible for Klopp as his midfielders this season have failed to show their usual bite.

That tackling stat is particularly appealing with Jordan Henderson (worst 17%), Naby Keita (51%), Fabinho (54%), Stefan Bajcetic (52%) and Thiago (top 8%) ranking below him when compared to positional peers in the top five leagues.

Statically, therefore, Ugarte is one of the finest defensive midfielders on the continent. £53m perhaps sounds a lot on the surface yet taking a look at his figures across the previous 12 months, this could represent a real bargain, especially considering he has just turned 22 years old.

This summer could be the most important during Klopp’s eight-year association with the club, and he will be under pressure to bring in the correct players ahead of next term.

Signing Ugarte would not only improve the midfield, but it would also allow the German to ditch the injury-riddled Keita in the process, thus giving the Reds a solid base to build their midfield around.