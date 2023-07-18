Liverpool are looking to sign two more central midfielders during the summer transfer window, according to a new update regarding the situation.

Are Fabinho and Henderson leaving Liverpool?

The Reds are experiencing a tumultuous summer in their midfield, with huge changes being made, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are two exciting signings who will hopefully improve Liverpool immeasurably, but James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left when their respective contracts expired at the end of last month.

It now looks as though Fabinho and Jordan Henderson will also be moving on, however, with the pair both expected to complete moves to Saudi Arabian in the coming days. That would leave the Reds' midfield looking a short of options, so it is clear that more new faces would be required between now and the beginning of the new Premier League campaign.

Will Liverpool sign more midfielders?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool still plan on bringing in another couple of midfielders this summer, as they prepare for life without Fabinho and Henderson:

"Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp are keen to add two more midfield signings this summer, sources have told Football Insider. This news comes in the wake of imminent departures for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs."

The report continues: "A well-placed source has told Football Insider that a defensive midfielder is seen as a 'must' - with the impact of Fabinho’s departure set to take its toll on the Merseysiders’ squad."

This is exactly what Liverpool supporters will be wanting to hear, with the imminent exits of both Fabinho and Henderson something that few saw coming. Granted, both were poor last season, but they were still expected to play important squad roles, even if Jurgen Klopp no longer saw them as key starters.

If FSG don't make the money available to bring in tailor-made replacements for the duo this summer, it will simply be unacceptable, and it is absolutely vital that they back Klopp fully this time around, having arguably not provided him enough funds in past transfer windows, such as last year's, when the midfield wasn't added to sufficiently enough.

In terms of potential targets, any two from Romeo Lavia, Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Kalvin Phillips possibly makes the most sense, although the latter does turn 28 later this year and suffered an injury-plagued first season at Manchester City, barely even getting a look-in with a team the Reds will be hoping to compete with.

As the report alludes to, signing a proper No.6 in the mould of Fabinho is particularly vital for Liverpool, such is the lack of depth in that department if the Brazilian goes. Lavia is arguably the standout option there, despite still only being 19 years of age.

The Belgian excelled for Southampton last season, despite their relegation to the Championship, averaging 2.1 tackles per game - the second-highest tally in the squad - and had the highest pass completion rate (86.4%) of anyone there to start more than one league game.