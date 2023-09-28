Liverpool came from a goal behind to record a 3-1 victory against Leicester City in the EFL Cup last night as Jurgen Klopp maintains his team's unbeaten record this season.

Having made ten changes from the weekend win over West Ham United – with only Curtis Jones retaining his place in the starting XI – and despite dominating the first half, they headed into the break a goal down.

The panic button wasn’t pushed however as goals from Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota secured passage into the fourth round and the mood at Anfield has certainly lifted following the malaise of last term.

There were a few shining lights for Klopp, with Gakpo showcasing his excellent talents during the game.

How did Cody Gakpo perform against Leicester?

The Dutchman has enjoyed a solid start to life on Merseyside, scoring seven goals and grabbing three assists during the second half of last term, and he already has one Premier League goal this season.

Against the Foxes he was at his magnificent best, however. The forward received the highest Sofascore rating across both teams for his performance (8.2) while he also scored the equaliser for the Reds.

Gakpo took seven shots in total during his spell on the pitch, showcasing how dangerous he really is when in the mood while also hitting the woodwork and missing a big chance.

He even won nine of his 15 ground duels while making four tackles throughout the tie, demonstrating his impressive physicality, and proving that he wanted to win the ball back often.

Gakpo was class, but Ryan Gravenberch also enjoyed a solid display, one which could spark his revival under Klopp.

How did Ryan Gravenberch perform against Leicester?

Journalist Bence Bocsak lauded his performance last night, saying: “Just like against LASK, he also created the most chances (4) against Leicester as well while he was on the pitch.

“Looks like a man reborn under Klopp, and he's only just getting started. Liverpool has a really exciting midfielder on their hands.”

Indeed, the former Bayern Munich starlet played 65 minutes and took 33 touches during that period, succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts, and delivering one accurate cross. Those aren't amazing numbers, sure, but his performance extended far beyond the statistics.

Having struggled massively for game time at the German side last term, it would have been understandable for the Dutchman to take time to get up to speed with the English game, yet he managed three key passes against the Championship side and even provided a wonderful assist for Gakpo’s effort.

This was a marvellous performance, one that showcased his ability to get about the pitch and produce creativity from a central area.

The 21-year-old notably displayed his excellent footwork in order to set up his compatriot and was praised by journalist Neil Jones for his work in Gakpo's goal, saying: “Made in the Netherlands. Gravenberch with a lovely feint to beat two defenders and then a nice pass into Gakpo, who turns sharply and rifles into the bottom corner.”

It hasn’t taken the £150k-per-week man long to settle in and another promising performance last night will give the youngster confidence that he can put last season's torrid stint in Munich behind him and really kick on under Klopp. Having registered two assists already since joining, the early signs are indeed there that the Dutchman could be a man reborn at Anfield.

The 3-1 win over the Foxes maintains Liverpool’s unbeaten start, and they travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend in what is looking like a mouthwatering clash. Gravenberch will hope he gets another opportunity to showcase his talents then.