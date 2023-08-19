Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been a transfer target for Liverpool for some time, and a new update suggests there is a key reason why they could finally now sign him.

How old is Ryan Gravenberch?

Still only a 21-year-old, the Dutchman burst onto the footballing scene as an exciting teenager at Ajax, with some seeing him as one of Europe's most promising young players.

Having outgrown the Eredivisie side, Gravenberch completed a move to Bayern Munich last summer, where big things were again expected of him. Unfortunately, he is yet to make a noticeable impact for the Bundesliga giants, at least in a positive sense, and it could be that a move away from Germany develops in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have emerged as one of the youngster's most likely destinations if he does move on, having been seen as one of numerous potential options to help continue the rebuild in the middle of the park.

The fact that Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already come in has suggested that the Reds have got their men in the No.8 roles, however, turning their attention to more defence-minded options instead. Wataru Endo has arrived to bolster that area of the pitch, while Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure is also being linked with a move.

That being said, it still looks as though Gravenberch is still in the mix to make the move to Anfield this summer, following a fresh update.

What's the latest on Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool?

Taking to Twitter X, journalist Christian Falk claimed that a £20m bid for Gravenberch could come arrive from Liverpool soon, because Jurgen Klopp personally believes he can get the best out of the player:

"Liverpool want to bid £20m for Ryan Gravenberch. Jurgen Klopp is very confident in Gravenberch. No bid to Bayern yet."

This does feel like a bit of a strange one for Liverpool, considering Gravenberch is seen as more of a No.8 than a No.6, with the Reds already well-stocked in the former area, considering the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are good options on top of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

The Bayern man isn't a natural defensive midfielder, even though he has played there sporadically in his career, so someone like Cheick Doucoure feels like a better choice, in terms of the midfield having the best possible balance.

The fact that Klopp clearly thinks highly of Gravenberch does have to be taken into consideration, however, and it could even be that the manager feels he can turn him into a top-quality No.6 over time, considering how many years he has ahead of him and the fact that Julian Nagelsmann has hailed his "good positioning" in the past.

Gini Wijnaldum seemingly arrived from Newcastle as an attacking player back in 2016, having played in that role for Newcastle United, but he was swiftly turned into a disciplined midfielder who excelled in a Liverpool shirt. If Klopp believes the same could happen with Gravenberch, and he views him as the best available player at this point in the summer transfer window, the Reds boss has more than enough credit in the bank to be trusted.