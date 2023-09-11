Liverpool have numerous heroic figures at the club currently, but not all of them are players, and a worrying new update has linked perhaps their greatest asset with a shock exit.

Who are Liverpool's best players?

The Reds have enjoyed a memorable period over the past seven or eight years, coinciding with Jurgen Klopp taking charge as manager back in October 2015. The Germany has become a true icon at Anfield, leading his side to Champions League and Premier League glory, and there have been many superstar players along the way, too.

Mohamed Salah stands out in that respect, becoming one of the most famous footballers on the planet since joining from Roma in 2017, but the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all more than worthy of a mention, too, along with local hero Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The hope is that there is still plenty of joy and success to come under Klopp, with his current contract not expiring until the summer of 2026, but a new update suggests that may not be the case.

Will Jurgen Klopp leave Liverpool?

According to 90min, Klopp is on the shortlist of managers who Germany are considering to take charge of the national team, following Hansi Flick's sacking over the weekend:

"The DFB consider Jurgen Klopp to be one of the main candidates to take over the vacant German national team head coach job, 90min understands.

"Hansi Flick became the first Germany manager ever to be sacked following a disastrous 4-1 defeat to Japan on Saturday evening. Flick had overseen a bitterly disappointing World Cup campaign, in which Germany failed to make it out of the group stages, and a run of five games without a win since March.

"Heading into a home Euro 2024 next summer, Germany are now keen to replace Flick with a top tier manager, and sources have confirmed to 90min that Klopp is considered to be one of their top choices for the vacant position. The DFB are so enamoured with Klopp that we understand they would even consider allowing Klopp to see out the 2023/24 season with Liverpool before taking the job on a full-time basis just before Euro 2024."

Losing Klopp at this point doesn't even bear thinking about for Liverpool, with the 56-year-old's arrival arguably the most important thing to happen at Anfield in decades, alongside possibly Steven Gerrard, who has called the Reds boss "brililant" himself.

The German holds the key to the Reds' success in the coming years, and has been the inspiration for all the many trophies won during his tenure, and it would be a shock if he left now, considering he is a man of his word - one who has said he will see out his contract.

It is certainly easy to see Klopp as Germany's manager at some point in the future, and it is no surprise that he is so high up on their list of priorities, but for now, Liverpool fans should treasure him for every possible second of him, as he looks to overcome a below-par 2022/23 campaign for everyone at the club, enjoying more glories in the next three years or so.