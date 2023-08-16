Liverpool are considering a shock move for Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, as a new report has revealed a change in plans from FSG.

What's going on with Kalvin Phillips?

The 27-year-old traded Leeds United for City last summer, seeing it as the right time to make an important next step in his career after establishing himself as a key man for his country.

Phillips' first season at the Etihad proved to be an extremely disappointing one on a personal level, however, even though he ended up being part of a treble-winning squad. Only two Premier League starts came in his way in the entire campaign, along with a total of just 291 minutes of action in the competition.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

It could be that the Englishman again finds himself on the periphery of things under Pep Guardiola in 2023/24, with so many strong midfield options at his disposal, from Rodri to Bernardo Silva.

The Reds are of course looking to make some new additions to their own midfield having missed out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, and they are now seriously considering Phillips.

What's the latest transfer news with Liverpool?

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool see Phillips as a genuine transfer target this summer, a sharp twist from having initially ruled both he and Sofyan Amrabat out of the running:

"Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, who is a target of Manchester United, and Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City were two names who had been ruled out prior to recent events. But they too are believed to be under consideration in the club's current predicament."

Phillips is undoubtedly a good footballer - one who proved himself hugely at Euro 2020 alongside Declan Rice, with the pair being hailed as "superb" by legendary former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi - but it is hard to see a move for him coming to fruition at Liverpool this summer.

Firstly, it would be a shock if City were to sell the former Leeds man to a direct rival, even if he isn't considered a starter at the moment, while his injury troubles over the past 12 months or so would make him a gamble of a signing.

Liverpool simply cannot afford that right now, and have to acquire the services of sure-fire bets who have many years ahead of them, so the negatives ultimately outweigh the positives.

If Phillips did suddenly join the Reds, it certainly wouldn't be a disaster, given the quality he possesses and his ability to cover ground - he averaged three tackles per game in the EFL Cup last season - but there are more sensible options out there, whether it be Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure, Fulham enforcer Joao Palhinha or others.

Either way, it is absolutely essential that this major midfield issue is sorted at Liverpool sooner rather than later, with this summer threatening to fall apart if they don't act quickly. They have no defensive midfielders at the club currently, with that problem highlighted in the end-to-end 1-1 draw with Chelsea last Sunday.