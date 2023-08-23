Liverpool have now made contact over a move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, and a deal could be there to be done, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Is Kalvin Phillips leaving Man City?

Phillips has only had a very limited role at Man City since arriving ahead of last season, having made just 21 appearances in all competitions, and there is now an indication that he could be on the move this summer.

The Citizens are planning to send the midfielder out on loan in a bid to get his career back on track, as they believe a move elsewhere will give him the opportunity to reinvent himself, and Pep Guardiola feels he can do without him for one year.

Earlier in the summer, the Englishman stated he had no plans to leave during this window, unless he was once again unable to force his way into Guardiola's plans at the Etihad Stadium, saying:

"We have just won the Treble, so there is no reason for me to leave other than if I am not playing I will obviously have to think about it. I cannot give it 12 months and say I am not playing so I am going to leave."

However, the 27-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Guardiola's side in all competitions so far this season, which suggests he may reconsider his original stance, and it has now been reported that City are willing to let him leave.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool have now made enquiries over the central midfielder, and they have discovered their Premier League rivals would be willing to let him leave, which suggests a deal could be on the cards in a promising update.

Even with the summer departure of Ilkay Gundogan, the England international is no closer to breaking into the first team, and he could be tempted by a move away, in order to give himself the best possible chance of making Gareth Southgate's European Championships squad next summer.

As per talkSPORT, the former Leeds United man had been planning to stay and fight for his place, but a move to Anfield could make him think twice.

How good is Kalvin Phillips?

Although he has been limited to a sporadic role with Man City, the Leeds-born midfielder is an established England international, who proved himself in the Premier League during his time with his hometown club.

Lauded as a "Rolls Royce" by journalist Josh Bunting, the maestro recorded an average SofaScore match rating of 7.21 in the 2020-21 campaign, the highest figure of any player in the Leeds squad.

After the departure of Fabinho, Jurgen Klopp is in need of a capable defensive midfielder, and Phillips appears to tick the box, having won possession in the midfield an average of 4.8 times in the 2021-22 campaign, the second-highest in the division.

It remains to be seen whether City would be willing to sell one of their players to a direct rival, but if they do sanction a deal, then the £150k-per-week midfielder could be a solid addition to Klopp's squad, making this one to watch.