Liverpool are "speeding things up" in regard to signing Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer, according to reliable journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Thuram likely to join Liverpool?

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the Reds' primary midfield targets this summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to make significant additions in the middle of the park.

Alexis Mac Allister was an early-summer arrival, in what looks like an exciting piece of business, while the club recently announced the arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai.

It could be that Thuram is seen as the third addition to bring in, which would be a huge transformation of Liverpool's midfield, with the £14,000-a-week Nice star enjoying an eye-catching 2022/23 season. He registered four assists and scored twice in Ligue 1 - while the Reds are not the only ones apparently interested.

While the Szoboszlai news has dominated the headlines in recent days, it looks as though Thuram could now return to the forefront of the Reds' thoughts, following a new update.

What's the latest on Thuram to Liverpool?

Taking to Twitter, Galetti claimed that Liverpool are now trying to make a move for Thuram happen quickly, with Newcastle United hovering ominously:

"Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren Thuram. LFC want to close the gap with OGCNice soon to anticipate the competition of Newcastle, which are starting to move concretely for the player: evolving situation."

This is great news, with Thuram someone who could be a devastating addition to Liverpool's midfield, potentially adding something that was not there last season as the Reds missed out on Champions League qualification.

The 6 foot 4 Nice ace is a towering player with great physical attributes, but he is also technically strong, using the ball intelligently and with purpose, as seen in his 86.9% pass completion rate in the 2022/23 Ligue 1 campaign.

Nice teammate Aaron Ramsey has said that Thuram is "very dangerous, very powerful, a very strong dribbler of the ball", adding that he is "another player that can go all the way to the top", which says a lot about his ability.

If Liverpool could bring in Mac Allister (24), Szoboszlai (22) and Thuram (22), it would have to be considered a wonderful summer - completely rebuilding a problem area of the pitch and solving the issue for years to come, considering the ages of the players in question.