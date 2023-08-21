Highlights Liverpool are interested in OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, but face competition from a top European club.

Talks have also been held for Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch as possible midfield signings.

Thuram is a well-rounded defensive midfielder who could be a good fit for Liverpool, but he may not be a priority signing for Klopp at the moment.

Liverpool are now eyeing a move for OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, but they may have to do battle for his signature with a top European club, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

With a new central midfielder clearly one of Jurgen Klopp's main priorities, the manager will be pleased that progress is being made towards signing Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, with productive talks being held with the German club in recent days.

Talks have also been held over a move for Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure, with Klopp keen on adding more midfielders to his ranks, despite the recent addition of Wataru Endo, who Galetti believes will prove to be a shrewd addition to the squad, saying:

"When you look at the qualities that he has, it's pretty obvious what he'll bring to Liverpool. Stamina, tenacity, excellent coverage of the field.

"I think, therefore, Endo will take very well and quickly to the pace of the Premier League. In the same way, for example, that James Milner was a fantastic servant for the football club, despite the fact that he was getting on in age."

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Galetti also detailed that Thuram is still being targeted by Liverpool, but there may be some competition for the OGC Nice midfielder's signature.

The journalist said: "Khephren Thuram is another name on the list. For the French midfielder there is also interest from Juventus. Manu Kone, who is also followed by Borussia Dortmund, represents another profile and is always appreciated by Klopp."

At the moment, Liverpool's interest appears to be tentative, with no recent contact or formal bid being made, but earlier in the window it was suggested that Nice are looking for a fee of €60m (£51m) if they are to part ways with their star midfielder.

Is Khephren Thuram a defensive midfielder?

The France U21 international is a fairly well-rounded player, given that he is capable of pitching in defensively, ranking in the 78th percentile for interceptions per 90 over the past year, and he also poses a threat on the front foot, placing in the 92th percentile for successful take-ons.

However, the 22-year-old has predominantly featured in a defensive midfield role throughout his career so far, having established himself as a key player for Nice over the course of the past two seasons, making a combined 71 appearances in Ligue 1.

There is evidence the maestro would be capable of slotting right into the first team at Liverpool, given that he has been lauded as an "elite ball carrier" by journalist Zach Lowy, who also praises him for his ability to win the ball high up the pitch, making him perfect for Klopp.

That said, it does not seem like he is a priority for Klopp at present, considering the move for Gravenberch is now progressing, so it would be a surprise if Thuram moves to Anfield before the transfer deadline, even though he could be an excellent addition.