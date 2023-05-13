Liverpool are looking into the possibility of signing OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

Who is Khephren Thuram?

The 22-year-old has arguably been one of the standout midfielders in Ligue 1 this season, performing at a high level throughout the campaign. He has made 34 appearances in the competition, scoring twice and registering four assists, as well as averaging 1.5 tackles per game.

Thuram's current Nice deal doesn't expire until the end of the 2024/25 season, but that doesn't mean that there won't be interest in him this summer. Liverpool are on the lookout for several new signings in the middle of the park - younger additions who could provide legs and quality - and they have been linked with a move for the Frenchman.

Could Thuram move to Liverpool this summer?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Johnson talked up the idea of the Reds signing Thuram over Chelsea, although he did admit that Newcastle United are also in the mix:

"We’ve seen Chelsea linked with three French midfield players in the form of Adrien Rabiot, Manu Kone, and Khephren Thuram ahead of this summer. "With top young talents like Kone and Thuram, who are looking for European football and who are likely to have other clubs in for them, it doesn’t really make sense for them to jump to a club like Chelsea, where playing time isn’t guaranteed and where there won’t be the chance to play in Europe next season. "When you think that Kone could also have interest from PSG and Thuram’s being looked at by Liverpool and Newcastle, these would probably represent better moves for them to continue their progression."

Thuram could be such an exciting signing by Liverpool if they get a deal over the line this summer, having been lauded for his "excellent technique & ball control at speed" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, as well as for being a "proactive & tenacious tackler" at a massive 6 foot 4.

These are precisely the attributes that the Reds need before the start of next season, with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson toiling and looking past their best, and Thiago, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain simply injured too often.

He could excel in the deep-lying No.6 role and provide the energy and defensive cover that Fabinho used to, and at 22, there is no reason why he shouldn't get better and better over the next six or seven years.