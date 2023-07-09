Liverpool are reportedly willing to meet Khephren Thuram’s €30m (£25.6m) asking price this summer.

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds and Jurgen Klopp have been busy so far this summer in the transfer market as they look to improve on what was a disappointing 2022/23 campaign where they missed out on Champions League qualification.

Owners FSG have already splashed the cash by spending €112m (£95.7m) on two new marquee midfielders. Alexis Mac Allister was the first to make the move to Anfield from Brighton & Hove Albion, and the Argentine has since been joined by Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

Fabrizio Romano did hint that three new midfielders were on the radar for the Reds this summer, which may leave one more addition on the cards.

Reports have suggested that Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia could be on the way to Merseyside, with those at Anfield believing the player wants the move despite interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea. The Saints want £50m, whereas Liverpool are willing to offer £40m, however, Thuram, another player to be linked with the Reds, would command a lower fee.

Paisley Gates relayed an update from Spain regarding Thuram in the last 48 hours, claiming OGC Nice want to receive €30m (£25.6m) for the Frenchman.

The report states Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are all interested, however, the La Liga winners cannot meet the asking price, whereas the Reds and Bayern Munich are willing to pay that figure.

Who is Khephren Thuram?

Thuram is primarily a central midfielder who can play in a holding role or on the left of midfield and appears to be going from strength to strength with a career-high €40m Transfermarkt valuation.

The 22-year-old, a France U21 international, has made 138 appearances for the Ligue 1 side and was the club’s sixth best performer last season, as per WhoScored. Thuram’s average match rating was actually better than any other Liverpool midfielder, so he could be a wise addition in both the short and long run.

Journalist Zach Lowy certainly feels a move could be a smart one, recently describing him as the perfect signing for Klopp’s team due to his elite ball-carrying and high press.

“Khephren Thuram is just the sort of player that Liverpool need to transform their midfield. Elite ball carrier for someone of his size and really effective at winning the ball high up the pitch — perfect signing for Klopp’s side.”

Lowy’s comments are backed up by FBref, who rank Thuram in the top 1% of midfielders for successful take-ons that lead to a shot and top 4% for progressive carrying distance.

At just £25.6m, under his current Transfermarkt valuation, Liverpool may feel that a deal could be a bargain in the long run, and by the looks of things, the Reds are willing to meet that asking price. As a result, a move could be one to keep an eye on, which could mean Liverpool lining up with Thuram, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in a completely new midfield three at some point next season.