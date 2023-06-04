Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram in summer transfer window, according to a fresh rumour.

Are Liverpool looking for midfielders?

The Reds have a crucial summer ahead of them in the transfer market, with a number of new signings required after a hugely disappointing season in the Premier League - one that saw them finish fifth in the table, which few expected back in August.

There is no question that midfield is the most important area for Liverpool to strengthen in, with too many players either looking jaded or injury-prone, whether it be Fabinho, Jordan Henderson or Naby Keita, to name just a few.

It looks as though the Reds are closing in on the signing of Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister, though, with the Argentine representing a strong addition after an excellent season with the Seagulls.

Liverpool look highly unlikely to stop there, however, with several new faces needed in the middle of the park, and a new claim has emerged regarding their search for new arrivals.

Are Liverpool keen on signing Thuram?

According to Football Transfers, talks with Thuram are at an "advanced" stage, with Jurgen Klopp believed to be a big admirer of him:

"We hear that talks with the Nice star Thuram are advanced. Indeed, Anfield appears to be the favoured destination for the France international, whose father, legendary defender Lillian, is leading the negotiations. Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the midfielder, and the player seems happy to join Liverpool over rival interest, which includes Paris Saint-Germain."

Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu also "remains high on the recruitment list" for the Reds this summer, and the report goes on to add that Manu Kone and Romeo Lavia are seen as potential targets, too.

This is a hugely encouraging Liverpool transfer update, with it very clear that they are well aware of how important midfield reinforcements are before the beginning of next season, especially as Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all departing the club.

Thuram could therefore prove to be a fantastic signing for the Reds, with the £14,000-a-week Frenchman being described as a "very dangerous" player by former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey, as well as "a very strong dribbler of the ball", highlighted by the fact the player ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons that lead to a shot attempt and 94th percentile for progressive carries.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and registered four assists in Ligue 1 in 2022/23, and also averaged 1.5 tackles per game, and he is a player who may only mature into a formidble player with age, but be a key figure from the off, too.