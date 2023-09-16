Highlights Liverpool may have to replace Mohamed Salah in the future, with interest from Saudi Arabia likely to return.

Selling Salah next year could benefit all parties, providing him with a new challenge and allowing Liverpool to secure a large transfer fee.

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a highly talented player who has been touted as a possible replacement for Salah, with his impressive performances and skill on the left flank.

Liverpool will have to replace Mohamed Salah eventually, and it looks as though they have a stunning successor potentially lined up, following a fresh transfer update.

Will Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool?

The Reds found themselves sweating towards the end of the summer transfer window, with Salah continually linked with a move to Saudi Pro League siude Al-Ittihad. A huge £150m bid was rejected by the Reds, and they now know that they can't get their man until at least January.

Losing the 31-year-old this summer would have been a monumental blow, and while he appears to be happy at Anfield currently, it seems clear that interest from Saudi Arabia will return in the near future, and that his time with Liverpool come could to an end sooner rather than later.

Salah's current deal runs out in the summer of 2025, but selling him next year could ultimately be the best move for all parties, giving him a new challenge and allowing the Reds to get huge money for his signature. Ideally, he would stay at the club until he retires, but that seems unlikely at this point.

Should the Egyptian legend leave Liverpool, it is essential that a superstar comes in to replace him, filling the void as good as possible and making his exit feel seamless. A new report suggests that a hugely talented individual could be that man.

Will Liverpool sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

According to journalist Luca Marcheti on Sky, with his quotes relayed by Sport Napoli [via Sport Witness], Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is someone Liverpool could look to sign as a possible Salah replacement:

"If Liverpool come in, and there has been talk recently, while selling Mo Salah, what would be done? Salah, at Liverpool, certainly doesn’t earn €3m/year. You have to protect Kvara and show him due recognition."

The idea of Kvaratskhelia in a Liverpool shirt is absolutely mouthwatering, with the Georgian becoming a world-renowned star since joining Napoli last year.

He enjoyed a stunning first season at the club, inspiring them to a first Serie A title since way back in 1990, and excelling in attacking alongside Victor Osimhen, scoring 12 goals and registering 10 assists in the competition.

Kvaratskhelia's dazzling quick feet and searing pace made him a nightmare for defences, including Liverpool's, as they were swatted aside 4-1 in the Champions League Naples last September.

Granted, the 22-year-old is at his happiest on the left-hand side, which is the opposite flank to Salah, but if there is an opportunity to sign him next summer, the Reds must do all they can to get him, with Jurgen Klopp finding a way to balance his attack.

Kvaratskhelia really is someone who has the world at his feet, and who could blossom into one of the very best players in the world in the coming years - he has been hailed as an "extraordinary" footballer by Napoli legend Marek Hamsik - so Liverpool should see him as one of the standout contenders to replace Salah, should the Egyptian King end up bringing his Anfield career to a close in 2024.