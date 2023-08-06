Liverpool have now stepped up their interest in signing Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with Jurgen Klopp expected to make further additions in midfield this summer, according to a report from Anfield Watch.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds are expected to make a bid for Fluminense midfielder for Andre in the coming days, with a €25m (£21.5m) move in the pipeline, but they may have to sort out the situation surrounding Thiago's future before they pursue the Brazilian.

It has been reported that the Merseysiders are now willing to sell the Spaniard for the right price, with a new contract not in the offing, owing to his poor injury record.

The same report suggests Liverpool's proposed opening bid will not be enough to sign the Fluminense star immediately, with the Brazilian club only willing to sanction a summer deal for €30m (£26m), although they would let him leave for £21.5m this winter.

With Klopp expected to make at least one new addition to his midfield this summer, Anfield Watch has reported that Dewsbury-Hall is being considered as a potential option, having been closely monitored over the past year.

The Reds have now stepped up their interest in the Leicester ace, but it is currently unclear whether the Foxes are willing to sanction his departure, given that his £20k-per-week deal is not set to expire until 2027.

It is detailed that the Englishman is not viewed as a direct alternative to Romeo Lavia, who Liverpool also retain an interest in, but he could leapfrog the Belgian on their priority list if negotiations with Southampton continue to be tricky, with the Saints holding out for £50m.

The 24-year-old is with the agency Wasserman, who the Reds are believed to have a good relationship with, which could hand them a boost as they continue to pursue a deal.

What type of midfielder is Dewsbury-Hall?

The Shepshed-born maestro often features in a defensive midfield role, playing 78 games in that area of the pitch throughout his career so far including games at youth level - indicating he could be a viable replacement for Jordan Henderson.

Much like Henderson, the Leicester academy graduate does not offer much in the way of goal contributions, registering just two goals and two assists in the Premier League last season, but he makes up for that with his defensive capabilities.

Over the past year, the 5 foot 8 midfielder has averaged 2.15 blocks per 90, placing him in the 99th percentile compared to his positional peers, while journalist Josh Bunting has lauded him as a "fantastic talent", and a "really good ball-carrier."

The latter is evidenced by the fact he ranks in the 90th percentile for successful take-ons and the 87th percentile for progressive carries during the same time period, placing higher than Henderson on both of those metrics.

Leicester have no pressing need to sell Dewsbury-Hall, considering he is contracted until 2027, and they have already raised significant funds by selling James Maddison and Harvey Barnes this summer, but if he does become available, he could be a fantastic long-term Henderson replacement.