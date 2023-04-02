Liverpool are believed to be "very interested" in signing in-form Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Has Kim Min-jae had a good season?

The 26-year-old is having a season to treasure for his current club, as they lie on the verge of a historic first Serie A title since way back in 1990. He has been an absolute rock at the heart of Napoli's defence, starting 26 league games and averaging 2.8 aerial duel wins per game in the competition.

On current form, Kim is arguably one of the world's best centre-backs, with compatriot Park Ji-Sung describing him as an "extraordinary" footballer, and he is someone who is at the peak of his powers. While he appears to be happy at Napoli currently, there could be plenty of interest in him come the end of the season and that's where Liverpool come into play.

Could Liverpool snap up centre-back?

According to Foot Mercato [via Sport Witness], Kim's future is currently "being prepared", ahead of what could be an auction for his services this summer. Liverpool are "very interested" in signing the South Korean, with Paris Saint-Germain also name checked as potential suitors.

The Reds are enduring a torrid season currently and their defensive woes were again highlighted during Saturday's 4-1 defeat away to Manchester City in the Premier League, with neither Virgil van Dijk nor Ibrahima Konate covering themselves in glory. It is essential that a new centre-back is signed in the summer - an upgrade on Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, as well as someone who can push for regular starts - and Kim could be a fantastic signing.

The 47-cap South Korea international has been such a key reason for Napoli's relentless brilliance this season, catching the eye with his all-round game, whether it be his defensive resilience or quality on the ball. An average of 3.9 clearances per game in both Serie A and the Champions League is a testament to that, as is an eye-catching 90.7% pass completion rate in the former.

With Van Dijk creaking a little at the moment and not quite looking like the force he once was, it is vital that Liverpool bring in an elite long-term replacement for the Dutchman, who remains an influential player but may never reach the level he was at before his cruciate ligament injury back in the 2020/21 season.