Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool moving forward, with the date of his potential arrival revealed.

How old is Leroy Sane?

The former Manchester City man, who has scored four goals against the Reds, is now 27 years of age and has enjoyed an impressive career, even if he arguably hasn't quite reached the heights that some expected.

Sane is now plying his trade at Bayern Munich, having moved there in 2020 from City, scoring 40 goals and registering 37 assists in 135 appearances for the reigning Bundesliga champions. Overall in his career, he has won five league titles, outlining his pedigree, and he is also a 53-cap Germany international.

The winger's current deal at Bayern runs out in the summer of 2025, and although that is still a little while away, his value could begin to diminish the closer his contract comes to expiring. It could be that a move away comes to fruition next year, in order to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer the following summer.

When it comes to Liverpool, they find themselves in exactly the same position with Mohamed Salah, so they could also have a big decision to make this time next year, should there be interest in the Egyptian's services.

Will Liverpool sign Leroy Sane?

According to Football Transfers, Sane is being eyed up as a possible replacement for Salah by FSG and Jurgen Klopp, should the latter leave Liverpool in the relatively near future:

"Liverpool have Juventus’ Federico Chiesa and Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane as possible Mohamed Salah replacements. We are told that Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of both players as the Reds look to find a suitable successor to the club legend.

"The Egyptian has two years left on his current contract at Anfield and so Liverpool already considering targets to bring in for when he is eventually moved on.

"Sane, meanwhile, comes with bags of Premier League experience, having spent four years with Manchester City before joining Bayern in 2020 for an initial €45million with add-ons rising to €60m. The German’s xTV stands at €49.3m, while he also has just two years left on his current deal."

In truth, it is easy to envisage a scenario where Salah leaves Liverpool at the end of the season, with a move to Saudi Arabia feeling possible, given the money that may well be offered for him.

Should that happen, a truly elite wide player will be needed to replace him - hopefully, he stays for the rest of his career - but there are doubts over whether Sane, known for his lightning-fast speed, would be that man.

By that point, the German would be 28, and while his natural quality is undeniable - Hansi Flick has called him "one of the best" n his position - he may not deliver the same level of end product as Salah, while his attitude has also been called into question in the past, including from Toni Kroos.

Liverpool should be looking to sign someone in their early to mid 20s to replace Salah, should the unthinkable happen, and Sane would feel like a risk, even though he has the quality to produce moments of sheer brilliance.