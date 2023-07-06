Liverpool have "spoken to" Chelsea defender Levi Colwill's camp about a summer move, however the Blues have reiterated he is not for sale, and they are set to offer him a long-term contract, according to journalist Felix Johnston.

Is Levi Colwill leaving Chelsea this summer?

There have been reports that Chelsea have already offered Colwill a long-term contract, however he is yet to put pen to paper, and remains open to a move to Brighton & Hove Albion, where he impressed on loan during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blues have already rejected a bid of £30m for the defender, such is their intention to keep him, and they are set to hand him assurances over his first-team involvement next season, with Mauricio Pochettino planning to make him his first-choice left-sided centre-back.

Despite Chelsea's reluctance to part ways with the 20-year-old, there is growing interest in his services, with Manchester City recently being named as potential suitors in a report from The Evening Standard, which also name-checks Liverpool.

The Reds have been tracking the former Brighton loanee for quite some time, and there are now reports they have made their first move to secure his signature.

Chelsea journalist Felix Johnston recently took to Twitter to provide an update on Liverpool's pursuit of the youngster, saying: "Understand despite being told Colwill is not for sale, Liverpool have spoken to Levi Colwill’s camp again, stating even at a record price they would be interested.

"He’s one reason they haven’t signed a CB. Liverpool also enquired to Chelsea directly. Chelsea reiterated he is not for sale & will offer him a long term contract, but will have to be within new wage structure. Colwill will talk with Poch after U21 Euros. Southgate told Levi he wants to start him at Euro 2024, but he has to be a regular starter this season."

What position does Levi Colwill play?

The Englishman has predominantly featured at centre-back throughout his career so far, however he is also capable of playing at left-back on occasion, having made seven appearances in that area of the pitch, so could be perfect on the left of a back three if Jurgen Klopp adjusts his system to push Trent Alexander-Arnold higher up.

Last season was the young centre-back's breakthrough year in the Premier League, making 17 appearances for Brighton, and he impressed considerably, particularly in the air, averaging 2.6 aerials won per game, the highest amount in the Seagulls squad.

In May, the England U21s international was hailed as "astonishing" for his performance against Arsenal, with his passing ability being branded "incredible", and he ranks in the 99th percentile for passes attempted per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

At the moment, Chelsea seemingly have no plans to sell the £15k-per-week defender, however he is open to leaving, and he would surely consider a move to Liverpool, if Klopp gave him assurances over playing time.

Colwill could be an excellent addition for Liverpool, having already proven himself in the Premier League at just 20-years-old, and Klopp will be hoping Chelsea begin to soften their stance as the transfer window goes on.