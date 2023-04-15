Liverpool are 'ready to raid' Chelsea for exciting youngster Levi Colwill during the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Is Colwill shining on loan at Brighton?

The 20-year-old may be on the Blues' books currently, but he has spent this season on loan at Brighton, having been sent there last summer to enjoy more regular playing time. He has caught the eye for the Seagulls in 2022/23, not always being a regular but playing a positive role in them pushing for European football.

Colwill has made eight starts in the Premier League in total, as well as appearing five times in the FA Cup and EFL Cup combined, and he has an overall pass completion rate of 88.5%, highlighting his quality on the ball.

The Englishman will return to Chelsea at the end of this season, but his future at Stamford Bridge could be up in the air as many clubs take an interest. One of them is Liverpool, considering they could look to sign a new centre-back in the upcoming window.

Are Liverpool in the mix to sign youngster?

According to The Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella, Liverpool and one of their main Premier League rivals who are 'ready to raid' Chelsea for Colwill this summer:

"Manchester City and Liverpool are ready to raid Chelsea for defender Levi Colwill, as clubs queue up to take advantage of financial threats by poaching homegrown stars from Stamford Bridge."

It is added in his Evening Standard piece that both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are planning to "refresh their back lines this summer" and see the Chelsea defender as a "top target".

This could be a perfect summer signing by Liverpool, given Colwill comes as a player with a high ceiling, having once been hailed as "absolutely fantastic" by Carlos Corberan. Indeed, he's also been compared to Blues and England legend John Terry.

In Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, the Reds still have an excellent first-choice centre-back pairing, assuming the latter gets back to his best next season, but they could now do with an upgrade on Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, with the former turning 32 this summer and the latter too inconsistent these days.

Colwill could be that man, combining elegance in possession but also defensive nous, averaging 2.9 aerial duel wins per game in the Premier League this season, as well as 2.3 tackles per match in the EFL Cup.