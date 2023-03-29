Liverpool winger Luis Diaz returned to training with the Under-21s team during the international break, according to a report from Football Insider.

How long has Luis Diaz been injured?

Diaz has missed a total of 29 Liverpool games so far this season, having suffered a reocurrence of a previous knee injury in Dubai, which later required surgery, last featuring in the Premier League in the 3-2 defeat away at Arsenal back in October.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced to deal with a number of different injury setbacks already this season, particularly in attacking areas, with Diogo Jota missing a total of 23 games as a result of problems with his calf and hamstring. The latest injury concern for Liverpool is Thiago Alcantara, who is not expected to be fit to feature against Manchester City at the weekend, despite initial optimism that he would be able to recover from his hip flexor issue in time.

According to a report from Football Insider, Diaz has taken a major step towards returning to the first team by training with the Under-21s during the international break. The winger is now said to be closer than ever to a comeback, having played a full part in a number of sessions, although Klopp plans to take a cautious approach, in order to avoid aggravating the injury.

After the international break, the Colombian is expected to return to full first team training, but it remains to be seen whether he will be involved in the match-day squad for Saturday's trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Will Diaz's return be a boost for Liverpool?

The Reds have sorely missed the 26-year-old this season, and he has been unable to build on his breakthrough 2021-22 campaign, during which he picked up four goals and three assists in the Premier League.

In the absence of the 37-time Colombia international, it is fair to say Cody Gakpo has stepped up to the plate, netting a brace in the remarkable 7-0 victory against Manchester United earlier this month, however Klopp will still be pleased to have additional options available.

Given the recent form of Gakpo and Nunez, with the latter scoring three goals in his last four Premier League games, there is no real need for Klopp to risk Diaz against Man City.

However, the Liverpool boss will still be delighted that the "sensational" £56k-per-week star is on the path to recovery, and he could have a big part to play in the Reds' push for the top four.