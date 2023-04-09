Liverpool winger Luis Diaz will be available for his side's Premier League clash with Leeds United, as relayed by journalist David Lynch.

How big a loss than Diaz been?

The Colombian joined the Reds from Porto in January 2022 and he made an immediate impression, injecting new life into his side's campaign and helping them mount a genuine quadruple bid. He scored four times in the Premier League and twice in the Champions League in the second half of last season, and was expected to potentially go up another gear this time around.

Unfortunately, Diaz's season has been hampered badly by injuries, with a serious knee issue picked up away to Arsenal back in October keeping him out ever since. He aggravated the problem late last year, when lengthened his absence, and he has been battling hard to play some part in the remainder of the 2022/23.

The 26-year-old has been a massive loss for Liverpool, and while he won't be available for Sunday's league clash at home to the table-topping Gunners, it looks as though his return is now imminent.

When will Diaz make injury return?

Taking to Twitter, Lynch relayed news from Jurgen Klopp that Diaz is likely to be back for the trip to Leeds a week on Monday:

"Virgil van Dijk available for Arsenal, Thiago Alcantara could be too, Jurgen Klopp says. Luis Diaz back for Leeds."

This is an enormous boost for Liverpool, with Diaz such a huge loss throughout this season, with his pace, end product and fight all making him such a lethal weapon for the Reds.

He has the ability to terrify defenders and he had been one of his team's better players earlier in the campaign, scoring a superb solo effort at home to Crystal Palace and bagging four goals and two assists before his injury.

Granted, Liverpool are unlikely to see the 37-cap Colombia international at his swashbuckling best between now and May, as he looks to get some match rhythm back, but simply having him in the mix again will still feel so positive, and the hope is that a full pre-season will leave him primed to star in 2023/24.

For all the physical and mental shortcomings that the Reds have displayed this season, injuries have also hurt them badly, and Diaz has been as big a miss as anyone, having been hailed as "exceptional" by Klopp.