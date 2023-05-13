Liverpool are interested in signing all three of Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch this summer, according to reliable journalist Neil Jones.

Will new midfielders arrive at Liverpool?

It is no great secret that the Reds will be looking to strengthen significantly in the middle of the park ahead of next season, with that area of the pitch proving to be problematic throughout 2022/23.

Having previously been the team's engine room, it has been far too easily to get through this term, with age catching up with certain individuals and the rest of the team struggling because of it.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of signings, and while Jude Bellingham has been the most high-profile, it has been made clear that the club aren't willing to blow most of their summer transfer budget on one player, despite his enormous talent.

Instead, it is vital that at least two or three new midfield faces arrive in the upcoming summer transfer window, in order to transform the Reds' midfield and make it a force again.

Could Reds secure triple signing?

Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch have arguably emerged as the most likely additions in recent weeks, and taking to Twitter, Goal's Jones said that the trio are indeed "very much on the agenda":

"Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch very much on the agenda."

If Liverpool could bring in all three of those individuals, it would certainly represent a positive window, considering the youth and quality they would bring to the squad. Mac Allister has excelled for Brighton all season, scoring ten times in the Premier League, and his intelligence and class could make him an instant hit at Anfield.

While Mount hasn't had his best season for Chelsea, he is still a top-quality player with 36 caps for England, and Gravenberch has been considered one of Europe's brightest young midfielders for a number of years now.

It could certainly be argued that a true defensive midfielder is also required at Liverpool, however, given Fabinho struggles, with these three players at their best in more attack-minded No.8 roles. If the Reds could bring in Manuel Ugarte, for example, it would be the icing on the cake, although whether the funds are there to sign four midfielders is certainly up for debate.