Liverpool are now ready to battle Newcastle United for the signature of Marc Guehi, but Crystal Palace are set to hold out for bids in excess of £60m if they are to sanction an exit for the defender, according to a report from Football Insider.

Is Marc Guehi leaving Crystal Palace?

With Guehi currently contracted until the summer of 2026, Palace are under no pressure to sell him this summer, but there is growing interest in his signature, with a number of top Premier League clubs now said to be eyeing moves.

Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with a move for the Englishman, with north London rivals Arsenal also being named as potential suitors, as Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his backline.

Newcastle and Liverpool have been competing for several of the same targets this summer, with the Reds ultimately beating the Magpies to the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai, while they are also competing for Sporting CP youngster Goncalo Inacio.

There may now be another battle for the signature of Guehi, according to a report from Football Insider, which details that Liverpool are now ready to fight it out with their Premier League rivals.

However, they have been made aware that the 6-foot defender will not come cheap, as Palace are set to ask for bids in excess of £60m, if they are to sanction an exit for one of their prized assets.

Spurs and Arsenal are also still in the frame, but there is a belief that Palace's asking price could make the difficult very difficult to orchestrate, even for the Premier League's elite clubs.

After dazzling for the second season on the spin at Selhurst Park, the Eagles are unwilling to let their academy graduate leave for less than they think he is worth.

Is Marc Guehi signing for Liverpool?

If Palace are unwilling to lower their asking price, it seems unlikely that FSG sanction a move for the 22-year-old, given that the owners are not exactly known for overspending on players.

Liverpool's net owner funding in the last five years comes in at second-lowest in the division, at negative £37m.

However, if the Eagles lower their asking price later in the transfer window, the up-and-coming centre-back could be a fantastic addition to Klopp's squad.

Hailed as an "exceptional talent" by members of the media, the former Swansea City now has four caps for England, having impressed at club level, averaging a 6.94 Sofascore match rating last season, a higher figure than Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate.

Former manager Patrick Vieira has also heaped praise on the England international. saying: “He’s an ambitious player who wants the best for himself and wants to represent his country. He’s been working well, really hard.

“When you look at his performances for us in the year-and-a-half I’ve been here, it’s been really consistent and good.He just has to keep working like that and he will get a time to play in a World Cup and get a chance to represent his country."

Guehi is not yet the finished article, but he has proven himself at Premier League level, and has the potential to become a top player.