Liverpool have now reignited their interest in signing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to a report.

Will Liverpool sign a midfielder this summer?

The Reds will undoubtedly have to strengthen in the midfield this summer, given that it appears as though multiple players will be leaving, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seeing their contracts expire. James Milner's deal also comes to an end in the summer, but Jurgen Klopp has instructed the club to offer him new terms, which would keep him at Anfield for an additional year, although talks are yet to get underway, as there are other priorities to deal with first.

Liverpool have recently emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, while they are still working on a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, amid interest from across the continent. Last summer, the Merseyside club were linked with a move for Brozovic, and it now appears as though they are set to reignite their interest, according to a report from FC Inter News (via Sport Witness).

Klopp is looking for a "director" in midfield, and the £184k-per-week earner is believed to fit the bill, although he is not the only player being looked at, with Adrien Rabiot also said to be of interest. The report explains that a year ago, Inter would have dismissed any negotiations outright, however the Croatian's future is now in doubt due to the emergence of Hakan Calhanoglu.

Now, an offer would be taken "into serious consideration" by the Serie A club, potentially opening the door for a move to Liverpool.

Should Liverpool sign Marcelo Brozovic?

There are indications that the 30-year-old would be a good addition to the squad, particularly because of his passing ability, ranking in the 97th percentile for passes attempted, and in the 94th for his completion rate per 90 over the past year.

Hailed as a "difference maker" by members of the media, the maestro has a wealth of experience playing at the top level, making 48 appearances for Inter last season, including eight in the Champions League, while he has also amassed 85 international caps.

That said, the Zagreb-born star has slipped down the pecking order with Inter this term, often featuring as a substitute, which indicates he may be past his best. Early into next season, Brozovic will be 31-years-old, and Klopp should instead focus on bringing in midfielders who could have a long-term future at the club, including the aformentioned Bellingham and Mac Allister.