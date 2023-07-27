Liverpool have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, and the player himself has given the green light to a potential move.

Do Liverpool want to sign Marco Verratti?

The Reds and Jurgen Klopp have already brought in two new midfielders this summer in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig.

However, a number of midfielders have departed Anfield such as James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita after their contracts came to an end. Jordan Henderson has also left to join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia, and Fabinho could well follow suit, leaving Liverpool on the search for another midfield signing.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia appears to be one of the top targets on Merseyside, with the Reds even having an opening £40m offer turned down. Reporter James Pearce has said that an improved offer is being prepared, but it looks as if Verratti is another player of interest ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Paisley Gates relayed an update from Spain in the last 48 hours regarding Verratti, who wants to leave PSG and has contacted many 'top' clubs.

La Liga sides Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are named in the report, as are Liverpool. It is believed that Verratti has very quickly agreed to move to Anfield by giving the ‘OK’, should the two sides agree on a fee, with Klopp also happy with a potential move.

However, since then, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the midfielder is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, with PSG wanting more than €30m to sell the Italian.

How good is Marco Verratti?

Verratti has been on the books with PSG since 2012 after leaving Italian side Pescara. In total, the 30-year-old has made 416 senior appearances for the French giants as a central or holding midfielder.

The Italy international has won nine Ligue 1 titles, nine French Super Cups, six French League Cups and six French Cups during his time in Paris. Hailed as "extraordinary" by Thomas Tuchel, the former PSG boss also described Verratti as "one of the best midfielders in the world".

"As I often said, Marco is very important. He's a key player. He's one of the best midfielders in the world.

"There is always room for improvement but he's highly reliable. He has loads of responsibilities inside the group. He always thinks about others and their happiness. He's a team player. Coaching Marco is the best that can happen to a coach."

Verratti has shown that he is still one of the best around over the past 12 months. As per FBref, the £238,000-a-week star has ranked in the top 1% of midfielders in a whopping 10 passing statistics, including passes attempted and completed.

Off the ball, Verratti even ranks in the top 3% for tackles won and dribblers challenged, which shows how he could be a shrewd addition to Klopp’s side. However, with a move to Saudi Arabia being spoken about, the Reds may need to make their move quickly, especially with the player himself being keen on moving to Anfield.