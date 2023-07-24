Liverpool's interest in Paris Saint-Germain and Italy maestro Marco Verratti is a worry for Atletico Madrid's efforts to sign him, according to a transfer update from Spain.

How much does Marco Verratti earn?

The Italian has enjoyed a fantastic career for both club and country, winning countless trophies and arguably standing out as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Verratti has won an incredible nine Ligue 1 titles during his time with PSG, as well as tasting Euro 2020 glory with Italy, and he has always caught the eye with his ability to dictate a game and keep possession in tight areas in the middle of the park.

The 30-year-old, who currently earns £238,000 per week, only signed a new deal with the French giants back in December, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026 in the process. Despite this, it could be that he leaves before the 2023/24 season gets underway, with his future up in the air.

With Liverpool very much on the lookout for new signings in the middle of the park, following the exits of so many players this summer, they have been linked with interest in Verratti, and it now seems their watchful eye is causing doubts in Spain.

Could Liverpool sign Marco Verratti?

According to Marca, Atletico Madrid are trying to sign the Italy star but could struggle to due to interest from England, namely Liverpool, who are looking to replace both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

PSG are looking for as much as £60m for Verratti, despite his age, so it remains to be seen if the Reds would be willing to pay that amount for the 30-year-old, but the report believes their presence is a "stumbling block" for Los Rojiblancos.

There is no question that the midfielder is a fantastic footballer who has undoubted experience and pedigree down the years, with Neymar once saying of his teammate:

"I knew Verratti was an excellent player, but I didn't realise he was so spectacular. He's a genius. He's one of the best midfielders I've played with, along with Xavi Hernandez and Iniesta."

For all of Verratti's brilliance as a player, though, it would make little sense in Liverpool signing him, given his age and the fact that he is so similar in style to Thiago. He is also similarly injury-prone, so it would feel like an expensive risk when the Reds have to be bringing in younger options who can cover ground and provide the dynamism that the likes of Fabinho and Henderson once did in their prime.

Frankly, it would be a big surprise if Liverpool ended up making a move for him - the only way it would make any sense is if Thiago also left this summer - and they should instead be turning their attention to options of youthful exuberance like Romeo Lavia, Cheick Doucoure and Khephren Thuram.

While Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already come in as excellent No.8 options, it is vital that the No.6 position is also filled, so that has to be the main area of focus between now and the end of the summer transfer window, as well as bringing in a left-footed centre-back to add more balance to the defence.