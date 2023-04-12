Liverpool have made Mason Mount their priority midfield target, having dropped out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham, according to a report from the Liverpool Echo.

Will Liverpool sign Jude Bellingham this summer?

For now, at least, it appears as though Liverpool have given up on signing Bellingham this summer, as the overall price of signing the midfielder would restrict Jurgen Klopp's ability to overhaul other areas of the squad.

Borussia Dortmund are said to want £135m for the 19-year-old, which would make him the most expensive player in Premier League history, and the club's hierarchy believe it would be wise to spread their resources elsewhere.

It will no doubt be disappointing news for fans, with the Dortmund star having been a leading target for over a year, but Klopp has now started to turn his attention to other targets, including Mount.

According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, the Reds want to bring in at least two midfielders in the summer, and Mount is emerging as the club's new priority target, due to his availability for a much lower fee.

The £80k-per-week earner's contract expires in the summer of 2024, meaning the summer will be Chelsea's last chance to cash in, should they fail to agree fresh terms with the Cobham academy graduate.

The 24-year-old is not the only Chelsea midfielder that Liverpool are running the rule over, as they are said to be assessing Conor Gallagher, while they also retain an interest in Matheus Nunes and Ryan Gravenberch.

Should Liverpool sign Mason Mount?

There is no doubt that an overwhelming majority of Liverpool fans would rather Bellingham was signed, given his vast potential, having already made 24 caps for national side England at the age of just 19.

That said, the proposed £135m fee for the midfielder would almost certainly restrict the Reds from doing any other business in the summer, and it is clear that multiple signings are needed, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract.

As such, Mount would be a very solid addition to the squad, having been lauded "exceptional" by England boss Gareth Southgate, and his availability for a cut-price fee makes the transfer even more worthwhile.

The England international has proven himself as a top Premier League player, having weighed in with 21 goal contributions in 32 top-flight games last season, and Liverpool should continue to monitor his availability between now and the summer.