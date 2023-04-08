Liverpool are pushing to sign Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to a fresh transfer update.

Is Nunes impressing this season?

The Portuguese made the move to Molineux last summer, coming in as an exciting signing from Sporting CP, having once been hailed as "one of the best players in the world today" by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

In truth, he hasn't quite managed to get going in his first season at Wolves, appearing 26 times in the Premier League this season - 23 have been starts - but failing to score and registering just one assist in that time. Having arguably not contributed enough quality from midfield.

In recent months, Nunes has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool, with the Reds failing to get their man last summer before he joined Wanderers. Now, a new update suggests that their interest is not going away.

Do Liverpool still want to sign Wolves man?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are "still pushing to sign" Nunes at the end of the season, as they look to make noticeable changes to their midfield options. The interest is still there "despite Wolves removing his release clause", and it is noted that the Reds "tried to sign him last summer before they were beaten to his signature".

The report goes on to state that a "bid of £50million would be accepted", so it's now up to Liverpool to stump up the money if they really want him to be one of their new additions in the middle of the park this summer.

It really cannot be overstated how important the summer window is in terms of the Reds' midfield rebuild, with that area of the pitch a massive issue all season long. Both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look like shadows of the player they once were, while the likes of Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have simply been injured too often to be genuinely important figures.

For that reason, Nunes could be a shrewd addition, hopefully coming in along with players such as Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount - adding youth and legs to the midfield. Indeed, the 24-year-old has averaged 1.8 tackles per game in the Premier League so far this season.

Granted, his aforementioned form for Wolves hasn't been the best, but he could thrive alongside superior players and become a key cog in the machine at Anfield, having been hailed as "unbelievable" by former teammate Goncalo Santos.