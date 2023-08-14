Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, and a new report has revealed how much they're willing to pay to sign the France international.

The Reds started their Premier League season with a frenetic 1-1 draw away to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, in a result that was ultimately adequate for both sides.

When Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Liverpool in the first half, it looked like it could be a memorable win for the visitors, but the Blues fought back and equalised through new signing Axel Disasi.

Jurgen Klopp's men played well at times, but it became increasingly clear how desperate they are to sign someone to fill the void left by Fabinho in the No.6 role this summer. Alexis Mac Allister did an admirable job in the position, but isn't a natural there, and Liverpool were opened up time and time again by Chelsea, who could easily have gone on to win the game.

The Reds have missed out on Moises Caicedo, who has instead chosen to move to Stamford Bridge, but it is simply imperative that at least one alternative arrives before the end of the summer transfer window.

Away from the midfield focus, though, it looks as though Liverpool are also looking to improive a different area of the pitch, according to a new update that has emerged.

According to Calciomercato [via Caught Offside], the Reds are interested in a "surprise move" for AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan in the current transfer window. The report states that the 28-year-old could cost around €90-100m (£78-86m), which is clearly a huge amount of money.

Bizarrely, it is also claimed that Alisson's displays have not been at their best for a few years, even though he has arguably been Liverpool's outstanding performer in that time, with a replacement now wanted between the sticks.

In truth, it would be a huge shock if Klopp was so keen on signing Maignan this summer, especially because of the money it would cost to bring him in, but perhaps a back-up goalkeeper is needed.

The Frenchman is a good 'keeper who started 22 Serie A games for Milan last season - he has also been described as "incredible" by France manager Didier Deschamps after an impressive performance against the Republic of Ireland recently - but in Alisson, Liverpool have the very best in the business and that won't be changing for a while.

Even if Maignan was happy to come in as the Brazilian's deputy, acting as an upgrade on Adrian, it would make no sense because of the fee that is being mooted, especially when those funds could be used to sign a new midfielder and a left-sided centre-back.

The fact that the Milan man has won eight caps for a star-studded France team does say a lot about his ability - he could be the go-to No.1 for his country moving forward - but the bottom line is that Liverpool don't need him at the moment, and need to be putting their focus on more important areas of the pitch that can turn them from top-four challengers to title contenders.