Liverpool secured yet another Premier League win as they recorded a rather comfortable 2-0 win over rivals Everton on Saturday afternoon.

This victory means Jurgen Klopp has lost just once against the Toffees since taking over in 2015 and the Reds continue their excellent start to the current campaign.

The Anfield side dominated proceedings, taking 26 shots to just five for the away side, while having 78% possession during the whole match and following Ashley Young’s sending-off, it was a one-way street.

On a triumphant day for Klopp and co, the German tactician could once again count on his Egyptian king Mohamed Salah to power the Reds to yet another derby victory.

How did Mohamed Salah perform vs Everton?

The winger not only received the highest Sofascore rating across both teams (8.4/10) but he also scored both of Liverpool’s goals during the tie while having four shots in total as he aimed to make the difference for his team on the right wing.

Salah may have taken only 42 touches, yet he managed to complete three key passes as he looked to create chances for his teammates.

Salah’s second goal was scored on the counter as Everton lost the ball during the dying embers of the match, and he has now netted eight goals so far this season as he aims to thrust the Reds to another Premier League crown.

Although he proved to be the difference between the teams, it was midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai who ran the show for the hosts this afternoon.

How good was Dominik Szoboszlai against Everton?

The former RB Leipzig starlet has enjoyed a wonderful start to life on Merseyside and his performance against the Goodison Park side was simply exceptional.

The Hungarian was full of energy and industry and following his first-half display, where he recorded 14 final third passes, Statman Dave claimed he was “pulling the strings” during the encounter and his second half would get even better.

Indeed, throughout the course of the match, the midfielder recorded 107 touches as he was constantly demanding the ball in order to make things happen.

His passing ability was on full display as he finished the game with a 93% pass success rate while four of these were key passes, and it’s clear they made the difference for the Reds.

The £120k-per-week midfielder did lose possession 16 times, yet he managed to take five shots in total along with succeeding with one dribble attempt and these types of performances are exactly why Klopp splashed big money to lure the £60m man to England.

Much was made of Liverpool’s need for a summer rebuild, especially across their midfield area, yet Klopp has made some excellent signings, with Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Szoboszlai all stamping their authority on the team.

The 22-year-old has managed to secure a regular spot in the heart of the midfield and his enthusiasm and ability has given the club a new lease of life as they aim to put last season’s disappointment behind them.

Salah was clinical today, but Szoboszlai ran the show for Liverpool and Klopp will undoubtedly be delighted at yet another derby win.