Liverpool could reportedly look to replace Mohamed Salah with Federico Chiesa one day, with a former Premier League player also seen as an option.

How old is Federico Chiesa?

Still only 25, the Juventus winger is arguably one of the most dangerous attacking players in Serie A on his day, combining pace, power and an eye for goal. He got five assists in the league last season, also scoring twice, although his overall tally in the competition sounds more impressive, with 39 and 38 respectively, in a total of 202 appearances.

Chiesa has also shone brightly on the international stage, excelling at Euro 2020 with Italy and going on to win the competition after beating England in the final.

The Juve man is contracted to the Turin giants until the summer of 2025, and while he doesn't appear to be going anywhere at the moment, the time may come when a decision has to be made, unless he ends up signing an extension.

Next year could see crunch talks emerges over whether his future belongs at his current club or elsewhere, allowing Juve to potentially receive big money for his signature.

Will Federico Chiesa replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?

According to a key update from Football Transfers, Chiesa has emerged as a possible future replacement for Salah at Liverpool, as has Bayern Munich and Germany star Leroy Sane:

"Liverpool have Juventus’ Federico Chiesa and Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane as possible Mohamed Salah replacements. We are told that Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of both players as the Reds look to find a suitable successor to the club legend.

"The Egyptian has two years left on his current contract at Anfield and so Liverpool already considering targets to bring in for when he is eventually moved on.

"Chiesa was thought to be looking for a Premier League move this summer but it looks like he will be staying with the Old Lady for this season at least."

There will come a point when Liverpool will have to face up to life without Salah, which will be an enormous blow, given his stunning record of 187 goals and 80 assists in 307 matches for the Reds.

In Chiesa, the Reds could have an exciting option to bring in, but he is still not close to the Egyptian King's level, in terms of attacking output and consistency.

A string of injuries have also been problematic for the Italy international, which is something that Salah has hardly ever struggled with, which is also a negative regarding the potential signing of him.

Granted, not many players in world football are capable of doing what the 31-year-old does at Liverpool, but Chiesa would feel like a risky option, even though he is a devastating footballer on his day, being lauded by Rio Ferdinand in the past, who said:

"He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament."

If Chiesa rid himself of injuries and went up another notch as a player, he could be a good option next summer, but there are too many negatives working against him to be seen as the best option to replace Salah currently.