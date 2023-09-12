Mohamed Salah's stay at Liverpool will come to an end one day, and one impressive figure could be his replacement at Anfield, according to journalist Dean Jones.

When will Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool?

The 31-year-old is now surely considered one of the best players to have ever represented the Reds, having achieved such special things over the past six years.

Salah has scored an incredible 188 goals in 309 appearances for Liverpool, not to mention chipping in with 81 assists for good measure, and he has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or the last five years in a row, further highlighting his status as one of world football's leading players.

Worryingly, the Egypt legend has been strongly linked with a move away from Anfield, with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad likely to come back in for him in the future, having already seen a £150m bid rejected.

Salah's current Liverpool deal only runs until 2025, so there is a chance that he could move on next summer, at which point he may want one more big challenge in his career, and the Reds would be able to receive huge money for his services.

Will Liverpool sign Federico Chiesa?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Jones claimed that Juventus winger Federico Chiesa could be seen as a strong successor to Salah at Liverpool, having potentially joined Aston Villa earlier this summer:

"The signing of Chiesa would have been one of the most exciting signings of the summer if Villa could have pulled it off. This summer was an opportunity to go hunting for stars at Juventus, but quite how easy that will be in the future remains to be seen, as it’ll probably depend on how successful they are in the coming months.

"Chiesa has started the season well, and if he and Dusan Vlahovic are regularly on the scoresheet, it’s feasible that Juve are back in the Scudetto conversation.

"Villa will still be looking for game-changers as this side evolves, so it’ll be interesting to see whether such a deal comes back into their vision – but they will have to remain at a very high level to tempt Chiesa into a move. He’s a brilliant player, the sort I can imagine Liverpool might have an eye on whenever Mohamed Salah leaves."

Replacing Salah is going to be an unbelievably difficult task for Liverpool eventually, with few players on the planet capable of scoring and creating so relentlessly from out wide.

Federico Chiesa strengths Federico Chiesa weaknesses Dribbling in tight areas Injury-prone down the years Reliable source of end product Aerial duels Hard-working off the ball Can be inconsistent

That day will arrive at some point, though, and Chiesa could certainly be an exciting option for the Reds, even though he is unlikely to ever reach their legendary No.11's level.

The 25-year-old won Euro 2020 with Italy, impressing throughout the tournament with his dynamism and goal threat on the right flank, also being described as "world-class" by former Azzurri international Alessandro Pierini.

Chiesa has 79 goal contribtuions (40 goals and 39 assists) in 205 Serie A appearances, showing that he can be a consistent provider of end product, and given his age, he could yet reach another level, should he avoid the injuries that have plagued him at times.