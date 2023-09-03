Highlights Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could potentially join Al-Ittihad before the Saudi transfer window closes.

Al-Ittihad have already had a £150m offer for Salah rejected by Liverpool.

While it would be a significant loss, selling Salah could generate funds for the club to sign other top players.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to Al-Ittihad before the Saudi transfer window closes - and a potentially concerning update has recently emerged.

Could Mohamed Salah join Al-Ittihad?

The future of the 31-year-old has been a massive talking point in recent days, with a move to Saudi Arabia still possible due to their summer window not closing until next week.

He has been wanted by Al-Ittihad for some time, as they eye up an audacious move for one of world football's most recognisable faces.

The likes of Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have already headed to the Saudi Pro League this summer, joining a host of other renowned names, as the league goes from strength to strength.

The level of Al-Ittihad's interest in Salah is highlighted by the fact that they have already seen a £150m offer for him rebuffed by Liverpool, but they are unlikely to go away quietly, whether that be in the next few days or when January arrives.

Will Al-Ittihad bid £200m for Mohamed Salah?

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Al-Ittihad could now bid a world-record-equalling £200m for Salah's services, as they still look to get a deal over the line in the coming days:

"Liverpool are expecting Al-Ittihad to return with an improved Mohamed Salah offer worth £200million, sources have told Football Insider. The Saudi club had an initial bid of £100million – rising to £150million – turned down late on Thursday night (31 August).

"But they are not expected to end their interest with there believed to have been some encouragement from Salah’s camp that he is willing to join.

"Al-Ittihad could now submit a new bid of an initial £150million that would be topped up with add-ons to make an astonishing £200million package in total, which would be a world-record transfer fee."

There is no doubt that this will be a worry for Liverpool supporters, with Al-Ittihad's interest in Salah clearly genuine, as they look to make a major signing of intent during the current transfer window.

It is a tough situation for the Reds, with £200m an astonishing amount of money for a player who is now 31 years of age, so it would have to be something they consider given the funds it would generate for them to sign other top players moving forward.

There is the clear issue of not being able to sign a replacement, which is a major issue, so it would be far more preferable for Salah to depart early in the next summer window.

Should the move appeal to the Egyptian, though, Jurgen Klopp tends not to be a manager who would stand in his way, given their decisions to sell Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer.

So it could end up being that the decision rests with Salah. He hopefully feels that he still has a lot to offer at Anfield, however, ignoring Al-Ittihad's interest for at least another year.

It wouldn't be a shock to see him end up in Saudi Arabia, where he would surely be one of the main attractions given his status as a football superstar across the globe.