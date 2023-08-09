Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is "100% open" to the idea of joining the Saudi league in the future, according to journalist Ismael Mahmoud.

How much does Mohamed Salah earn?

The 31-year-old, who earns £350,000 per week at Anfield currently, has been an unbelievable servant for the Reds since arriving from Roma back in the summer of 2017. He has smashed endless goaslcoring records, won many trophies and outlined his status as one of the world's best players.

In fact, Salah's brilliance in a Liverpool shirt arguably means he should now be spoken of in the same breath as the likes of Sir Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, John Barnes, Ian Rush, Luis Suarez, Graeme Souness and Billy Liddell, in terms of the greatest player to ever represent the club, having scored 186 goals in just 305 appearances.

The Egyptian legend is out of contract at Anfield in the summer of 2025, however, so there are understandable concerns that his time at the club could slowly be ticking down, with a decision potentially needing to be made next year, in terms of either cashing in on him or allowing his deal to run out 12 months later before he leaves for free.

With the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson all moving to Saudi Arabia this summer, there is the risk that Salah could join them eventually, being one of the posters boys for the new league in the process.

Will Mohamed Salah stay at Liverpool?

Speaking to The Redmen TV [via Empire of the Kop], Mahmoud eased any fears over Salah leaving Liverpool this summer, but admitted that a future exit is a real possibility:

"For €60 million, Liverpool will not let him go, the door is closed this summer. He wants to wait and see the Saudi project before he makes a decision [next year].

"He is 100% open to Saudi but he knows if he takes the step to [Saudi Arabia] he won’t be in Europe again. Maybe he will go next year or two or after his contract. But not this year. Mo wants to stay in Europe for at least one more year."

Losing Salah this summer is something that doesn't even bear thinking about, considering he is still possibly the most important player at the club, having been hailed as "world-class" by Jurgen Klopp in the past.

That being said, it is easy to envisage a scenario where Liverpool's iconic No.11 eyes up a move to Saudi Arabia this time next year, having spent seven years on Merseyside at that point. The Reds would clearly only let him leave for an eye-watering amount of money, but it could be the logical decision to let a then 32-year-old move on, using the money to continue the rebuild under Klopp.

In an ideal world, Salah would again sign an extension at some point, considering he has the fitness levels to play at the very top well into his 30s, but that may not be possible, depending on what his stance is at the end of the 2023/24 season.

For now, Liverpool fans should cerish every minute of him and hope that he can inspire the Reds to more silverware over the next nine months or so.