Highlights Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool is in doubt as rumors emerge of a potential move to Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad.

Al Ittihad made a huge offer of over £100m for Salah.

Losing Salah now would be a significant blow to Liverpool, as he is an irreplaceable figure within the squad.

The future of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been a big talking point on deadline day and a massive claim has now emerged, courtesy of journalist Santi Aouna.

How many goals has Salah scored for Liverpool?

The 31-year-old joined the Reds back in the summer of 2017, with some turning their noses up at the transfer after an underwhelming spell at Chelsea before he moved to Roma.

Salah has silenced the doubters in stunning fashion, however, become one of the best players in the world over the past five or six years, not to mention joining the true Liverpool greats throughout history, from Sir Kenny Dalglish to Steven Gerrard and Ian Rush.

The Egyptian King has scored an incredible 187 goals in 308 appearances for the Merseysiders, not to mention registering 81 assists, two of which have already come in the Premier League this season.

Worrying, rumours have started to swell regarding Salah potentially moving to Saudi Arabai this summer, joining the likes of Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the process.

Al Ittihad have already seen one big-money offer of over £100m for the attacker rejected on Friday, but it looks as though they are continuing to push hard for his signature, with their transfer window not closing until next week.

What's the latest on Salah's Liverpool future?

Taking to Twitter on Friday afternoon, Aouna claimed that Salah "will say yes" to move to Al Ittihad if Liverpool accept the next huge offer for him:

"EXCL: Details of the offer for Salah. Contract until June 2027. Salah will also get 3 years more on image rights for a ambassador role. Salary between 500/ 600m$ on total package. Salah will say YES if Liverpool accept the new offer of Ittihad."

This is clearly an eye-watering amount of money that Al Ittihad are prepared to pay to get Salah, but Liverpool really must avoid losing him at all costs this summer, given the vast influence he still has at Anfield, six years after joining. He is a truly world-class player with relentless level of end product, and he is an irreplaceable figure within the squad.

Had the Reds been given more time to find a stellar replacement for Salah in the transfer window, they may have entertained the idea of letting him go, considering just how much money it is and the fact that he is 31, but to lose him now and have nobody else to come straight in makes no sense whatsoever.

It would significantly hamper Liverpool's chances of securing a top-four finish and getting back into the Champions League next season, hurting them financially, and supporters would likely have a meltdown if FSG suddenly sanctioned the move.

It does feel as though Salah himself isn't against the transfer, which is a concern, but next summer would be a more logical time for him to bring an end to his Reds career, at which point he will have one year left on his current deal and be 32 years of age.

An amicable parting of ways could happen then if it makes sense for all parties, giving Liverpool time to replace one of the most talented and influential figures in their history.